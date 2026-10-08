The IMG gradings are out for 2026 – and with it, the full breakdown of how every club has performed on and off the pitch over the last 12 months.

There have been big changes to the criteria this year, which has meant some significant changes in score for some clubs.

With that in mind – here’s how all 14 Super League teams fare compared to this time last year, with nearly half the competition’s scores going up: but some big drops elsewhere.

Bradford Bulls: -0.88

The Bulls are one of many clubs who will have been hit by the change in criteria and the removal of the catchment part of the gradings. Their score goes from 14.81 to 13.93 – and they remain a Grade B, despite being optimistic they could have pushed for Grade A this year.

Castleford Tigers: +0.37

It’s a rise in score for the Tigers, who have clearly done some good work off the field, even if they’ve been pretty woeful on it. They go from 14.66 to 15.03 and into the Grade A bracket.

Catalans Dragons: -1.28

It’s a huge drop for Catalans of over a full point; and they lose their Grade A status in the process. They’ve gone from 16.11 points last year to just 14.83 this year.

Huddersfield Giants: -1.15

Another club suffering a big drop are Huddersfield. They were just shy of Grade A last year but have fallen a long way beneath it this time around, going from 14.65 points a year ago to 13.50 and 12th place in this year’s standings.

Hull FC: -0.34

Another club to lose Grade A status in 2026 is Hull FC. They were just inside a year ago with 15.06 points, but their score has dropped slightly this year to 14.72.

Hull KR: -1.40

We’ve already covered elsewhere how Hull KR were going to have a huge drop in performance score, and that’s led to a big overall drop of score full stop. They go from top last year on 17.85 points to 16.45 points – though they do lose a full point of that with the bonus points they gained through winning trophies in 2025.

Leeds Rhinos: -0.25

It’s only a marginal change in score for Leeds Rhinos; they were on 17.28 this time last year and they’re on 17.03 this time around. They remain in second spot in the system overall.

Leigh Leopards: -0.02

Leigh’s score has stayed almost exactly the same to the exact point. They were on 16.33 a year ago and this year, they’re sitting on 16.31.

St Helens: -1.65

The biggest drop this year? St Helens. They were in third place last year on the gradings with a score of 17.24 but fast forward a year, and they are only just inside the Grade A threshold. They’re now on 15.59, and finished seventh overall in the rankings in 2026.

Toulouse Olympique: +0.16

Despite there being a perceived threat over their Super League status, Toulouse are one of a handful of clubs to put their IMG score up. They go from 13.28 a year ago to 13.44 this time around.

Wakefield Trinity: +2.11

The biggest winners are, unsurprisingly, the new Super League champions. Eighth in the rankings a year ago, Wakefield Trinity are now top of the pile! They’ve gone from a score of 15.74 to 17.85 and have underlined why they’re one of the sport’s premiere clubs in the process.

Warrington Wolves: +0.46

It’s a rise for Warrington Wolves, who have had a good year both on the pitch and off it, it seems. They go from 16.26 points last year to 16.72 this time around.

Wigan Warriors: +0.09

A marginal rise for Wigan as well as Warrington. Last year, the Warriors had 16.37 IMG points to their name and this time around, they get 16.46 – thanks to the 0.25 bonus points from winning the Challenge Cup, their score goes up from a year earlier.

York Knights: +0.20

The Knights were another whose position in Super League was under threat apparently – but they’ve managed to increase their IMG score too; from 13.04 last year to 13.24 this time around. They remain 14th.