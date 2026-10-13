England head coach Brian McDermott has insisted Mikey Lewis will get a chance to play in the Rugby League World Cup – but says the decision to leave him out against Tonga was straightforward.

Lewis has missed out on the 19-man squad will take to the field against Tonga in Perth on Saturday – in what already feels like a must-win game given the new complex group stage format.

Instead, McDermott has opted to go with a half-back pairing of George Williams and Harry Smith, with Jack Welsby a utility option on the bench if required.

England coach explains Mikey Lewis snub

And McDermott has admitted there are ‘obvious’ reasons behind the decision to leave Lewis out – most notably that he sees the Hull KR half-back as a six, a position which has inevitably been filled by captain Williams.

“The most obvious reason is Harry is a seven and Mikey is a six, more than he is a generic half,” McDermott said when asked to explain the decision to pick Smith ahead of Lewis.

“Harry is a good controlling seven and he will co-ordinate the team around the park. But Mikey will bide his time and he will get a shot at some stage during the tournament, I’m sure.”

In a further reaffirming of Lewis’ chances to feature later in the group stage, McDermott insisted that the style he wants to introduce to the England team leans into the prospect of the Hull KR star getting an opportunity against either Papua New Guinea or France.

He added: “With the way we’re going to play and the way I envisage us to play it suits Mikey Lewis’ game. I don’t think me picking Harry Smith at seven or George at six would particularly raise eyebrows. He’s on board with us and he knows the position he’s in. He’s got humility to add to the group.”

Fullback call ‘really close’

McDermott also admitted the decision to go with AJ Brimson at fullback over St Helens star Jack Welsby was one of his toughest decisions for the opening week of the tournament.

Gold Coast Titans man Brimson has been given the nod for the number one shirt over Welsby, who has been the long-standing incumbent at fullback.

But McDermott insisted that Welsby can still contribute a significant amount to the England squad throughout the tournament.

“It was really close,” he said.

“You just recognise that some people are really good players, even if they’re having a tough season. That has a bearing on team selection but not much, because I know Jack is a fantastic player at international level.”