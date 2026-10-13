Paul Rowley has admitted that Castleford Tigers are specifically scouring the transfer market for second rowers to bolster their squad after his arrival as head coach.

Rowley has signed a three-year deal to take the reins at Wheldon Road with immediate effect. He will be in charge when Castleford’s new-look squad return for pre-season training at the start of next month.

The Tigers have already gone on a major recruitment drive for 2027 and beyond – with some big names from both Super League and the NRL joining the club.

However, Rowley is adamant he wants more.

Rowley targets pack improvements at Castleford

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Rowley bullishly admitted that he felt Castleford’s pack had to improve in terms of their work rate and output.

“I’m probably late to the party now,” he said. “It’s a couple of weeks before pre-season starts, but with anything, it’s a process. I would say in terms of the middle unit in particular, I’m comfortable saying it needs to work harder. We’re going to do some hard work there, we’ve got to work harder and got to be resilient.”

However, he did admit they were actively looking in the transfer market for second rowers to strengthen their position. They have lost captain Alex Mellor to Catalans and have been searching in the position for a number of weeks – a search which will now intensify with Rowley in position.

He said: “Speaking openly, I think there’s a bit of space there for back rowers. We need a little bit of purist back rowers, I think. Whether that be one or two, maybe another consistent body to cover in the outside back spots, and then the middles need strengthening as well.

“I wouldn’t say masses of numbers, and again it’s a process. There are players that are on a journey, and there’ll be some players that come out and surprise me. I didn’t realise how good certain players were or how consistent or reliable certain players are, so I really think it’s important just to come in and assess really.”

Rowley hints at Super League schedule change

Rowley also dropped a strong hint that Super League was set to start earlier in 2027 – which will give him less time to work with the players in pre-season.

Castleford’s squad had already agreed to return in the first week of November but with the season set to start in late-January due to an expansion to 15 teams, it means Rowley’s time in pre-season will be shortened. However, he insists he is looking forward to getting started and meeting his new squad when they arrive.

He admitted: “I’m looking forward to having a look really and learning, and I’m going to take time on that one, but we need to be up and running. I think the season might be starting a little bit earlier again this year, so as always it comes thick and fast and it’ll be upon us sooner than we think.”

Castleford’s NRL contingent including Damien Cook, Mat Feagai and Tyrell Sloan all join slightly later, towards the end of November.