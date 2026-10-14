Ahead of the start of the Rugby League World Cup, we’ve launched a brand new predictor game – and you can get involved too and potentially win some amazing prizes over the next few weeks.

Love Rugby League has teamed up with The Big Leagues, with our writers predicting the winning margins for every game in the men’s tournament, as well as who the first try-scorers will be in every match.

We want you to do the same – and the best part? It’s FREE! And there are some incredible prizes to be won..

The overall winner with the most points at the end of the tournament will win an LG 55″ Smart TV and the rugby league shirt of their choice.

There are also weekly prizes, with the top predictor after every round of fixtures getting a £25 credit voucher for The Big Leagues, with further prizes available for the top ten every single week, too!

There are almost 1,000 people already signed up to play – and you can join them too by CLICKING HERE. You have until 10am on Thursday morning to make your predictions for the opening round: good luck!

And in the meantime, here’s who our podcast hosts, Aaron Bower and Matt Shaw, have gone for this week..

England v Tonga

Aaron: England by 1-5, Matt: Tonga by 6-10

First try-scorer

Aaron: Herbie Farnworth, Matt: Isaiya Katoa

Australia v New Zealand

Aaron: Australia by 6-10, Matt: Australia by 1-5

First try-scorer

Aaron: Latrell Mitchell, Matt: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Papua New Guinea v Lebanon

Aaron: PNG by 6-10, Matt: PNG by 6-10

First try-scorer

Aaron: Gairo Voro, Matt: Gairo Voro

Samoa v France

Aaron: Samoa by 26-30, Matt: Samoa by 35

First try-scorer

Aaron: Brian To’o, Matt: Spencer Leniu

Cook Islands v Fiji

Aaron: Fiji by 16-20, Matt: Fiji by 16-20

First try-scorer

Aaron: Waqa Blake, Matt: Taane Milne

Terms and conditions apply. See The Big Leagues website for more information.