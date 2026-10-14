Play our new World Cup Predictor for FREE and win big prizes! Here’s our week one predictions..
Ahead of the start of the Rugby League World Cup, we’ve launched a brand new predictor game – and you can get involved too and potentially win some amazing prizes over the next few weeks.
Love Rugby League has teamed up with The Big Leagues, with our writers predicting the winning margins for every game in the men’s tournament, as well as who the first try-scorers will be in every match.
We want you to do the same – and the best part? It’s FREE! And there are some incredible prizes to be won..
- The overall winner with the most points at the end of the tournament will win an LG 55″ Smart TV and the rugby league shirt of their choice.
- There are also weekly prizes, with the top predictor after every round of fixtures getting a £25 credit voucher for The Big Leagues, with further prizes available for the top ten every single week, too!
There are almost 1,000 people already signed up to play – and you can join them too by CLICKING HERE. You have until 10am on Thursday morning to make your predictions for the opening round: good luck!
And in the meantime, here’s who our podcast hosts, Aaron Bower and Matt Shaw, have gone for this week..
England v Tonga
Aaron: England by 1-5, Matt: Tonga by 6-10
First try-scorer
Aaron: Herbie Farnworth, Matt: Isaiya Katoa
Australia v New Zealand
Aaron: Australia by 6-10, Matt: Australia by 1-5
First try-scorer
Aaron: Latrell Mitchell, Matt: Ronaldo Mulitalo
Papua New Guinea v Lebanon
Aaron: PNG by 6-10, Matt: PNG by 6-10
First try-scorer
Aaron: Gairo Voro, Matt: Gairo Voro
Samoa v France
Aaron: Samoa by 26-30, Matt: Samoa by 35
First try-scorer
Aaron: Brian To’o, Matt: Spencer Leniu
Cook Islands v Fiji
Aaron: Fiji by 16-20, Matt: Fiji by 16-20
First try-scorer
Aaron: Waqa Blake, Matt: Taane Milne
Terms and conditions apply. See The Big Leagues website for more information.