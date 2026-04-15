Hull KR make Peta Hiku contract decision with future now clear

Peta Hiku will remain a Hull KR player next season after signing a new one-year contract with the club.

The New Zealand international has agreed a short-term extension with the club which will see him remain with Rovers for the 2027 season.

Since arriving in 2024, Hiku has made 76 appearances, scoring 26 tries, and played a key role in Rovers securing the quadruple. He was named in Super League’s Dream Team last year.

“I’m excited,” the 33-year-old said. “Ever since I’ve been here, Hull KR have been so welcoming, and it’s been an awesome club to be a part of. My family is happy here, and that’s what makes it an easy decision.

“I always knew I wanted to stay here. I want to go out there and play footy and enjoy it. Then come off the field and enjoy our fans and our club.”

Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters, added: “Peta Hiku has been an exceptional signing for the club and thoroughly deserves this contract extension.

“Peta is in our leadership group and has a big influence on the team, on and off the field, and he is a likeable character.

“I’m looking forward to working with Peta for the rest of the season and creating more memories as we have done over the last two and a half years.”

Rovers have already re-signed Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess to new contracts, with the pair also previously off-contract at the end of the season. Sauaso Sue, Rhyse Martin and Lee Kershaw are among those whose futures have yet to be decided heading into the 2027 season.

Of course, Rovers are also looking for a new head coach, with Willie Peters leaving at the end of the season.