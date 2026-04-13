Super League injury room: Hull KR and St Helens among clubs to suffer Challenge Cup blows

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals brought an entertaining weekend of action, along with fresh injury concerns for some Super League clubs.

Only Super League clubs were involved in the weekend’s four quarter-final ties, and three of the eight appeared to suffer at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the cup action we’ve just seen…

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Hull KR

The Robins swept aside Super League new boys York Knights on Saturday afternoon, winning 48-10 at Craven Park to book their spot in the semi-finals of the cup for the fifth season on the spin.

Without captain Elliot Minchella, who is expected to return against Toulouse Olympique this week, Dean Hadley slotted in at loose forward.

But Hadley had to be withdrawn at half-time after aggravating the eye injury he suffered back in February during their World Club Challenge victory over Brisbane Broncos. Whether he’s fit for the Toulouse clash remains to be seen.

Leigh Leopards

Umyla Hanley made his first appearance of the year for Leigh as they were beaten 24-10 at Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening, but lasted just 25 minutes.

Having been out for the duration of this season so far with a shoulder injury suffered in pre-season against Wire, he picked up an issue with his opposite shoulder!

Elsewhere, fellow centre Tesi Niu struggled through the last half-an-hour at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after a blow to his sternum, but he is expected to be fit for the Leopards’ trip to York this weekend.

St Helens

Saints thrashed Catalans Dragons 36-4 at the BrewDog Stadium on Friday night, but their place in the cup semi-finals came at the expense of both Lewis Murphy and Jake Wingfield, who suffered injuries in the first half.

Winger Murphy dislocated his elbow and is expected to be sidelined long-term. But the news is even worse for young gun Wingfield, who is believed to have sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, meaning his season is likely over.