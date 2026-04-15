Leigh boss Adrian Lam says the Leopards are in talks with off-contract star Isaac Liu over an extension, with both parties hoping to get a deal over the line soon.

Former Samoa and New Zealand international Liu arrived at Leigh ahead of the 2025 campaign and has so far featured 41 times in their colours, scoring three tries.

The veteran forward forms part of Lam’s leadership group, and was among Super League’s standout recruits last season as the Leopards reached the play-off semi-finals.

Liu will turn 35 later this month, but shows no signs of slowing down, and it appears he will be extending his stay in the North West.

‘The ultimate professional, he takes care of himself. He’s in early and he’s out late, he does everything he possibly can’

Born in Auckland, Liu clocked up 272 NRL appearances between Sydney Roosters and the Gold Coast Titans during his time Down Under having made a first-grade debut back in 2013.

A back-to-back NRL Grand Final winner with the Roosters in 2018 and 2019, his influence on Leigh has been clear for all to see, as head coach Lam explained: “He’s one of our leaders, he’s been awesome for us.

“I thought he was unbelievable last weekend (in the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves) in a big game.

“Isaac leads us, I think he played every game last year. He’s durable and he’s resilient, but he’s a great leader as well.

“We’re in the process of talking to him (over his contract), he’s an important part of the group. He gels things together, he’s a popular member of the team.

“He’s got a great, funny side about him. As much as he’s physical and tough and does all of the hard stuff on the field, he’s also got a bit of a joke about him off the field and the boys love that.”

Including his games on the international stage, Liu has already made well over 300 career appearances and now has his sights set on the next landmark of 350.

This weekend, he will aim to help Leigh to their third Super League victory of the season as he faces York Knights for the first time in his career.

Praising the 34-year-old, Leopards head coach Lam continued: “The ultimate professional, he takes care of himself. He’s in early and he’s out late, he does everything he possibly can.

“He had to leave early on in the season and go home unfortunately with his mum’s passing, and that’s been playing in his mind, but he’s been professional through all of that.

“The club allowed him some time to go home and say goodbye to his mum, but since he’s been back, he’s been the ultimate professional.”

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