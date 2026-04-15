Former Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins looks set to cross codes and make the move to rugby union after his exit from the Super League club, Love Rugby League has been told.

Tomkins left Catalans last week, after Love Rugby League revealed his time in the south of France had drawn to a close. The move was subsequently made official by the Dragons on Tuesday.

The former Wigan Warriors star is understood to have been keen to return to his family in England, but he has not ruled out an immediate return to coaching in either code.

However, it is the 15-man game where Tomkins looks to be heading next, with interest from several Prem Rugby sides in his services, it can be revealed.

Tomkins has admirers in both codes, and is still keen to pursue a career as a rugby league head coach again in the future.

But it appears he may now join the trend of league coaches who have made the transition to union with some success, as he closes in on a deal to work on the defensive team of one of the British game’s leading sides.

Should he agree such a move, Tomkins would likely be a hit and follow the likes of former Hull FC and Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford in making waves in union.

Leeds Rhinos assistant coach Jamie Langley and Wigan Warriors coach Paul Deacon have also both enjoyed successful spells in the 15-man code. Both are seen as future league head coaches.

That means the door is certainly not shut on Tomkins returning to league – but for now, it looks as though he could make the transition to union in the short-term.

Catalans are sitting sixth in the Super League table after the first seven rounds of the 2026 season, and are now on the lookout for a new head coach to replace Tomkins – though Ryan Sheridan will likely continue in interim charge this weekend when they host Warrington Wolves.

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