England’s head coach for the World Cup is set to be named next week as interviews for the role conclude today.

The Rugby Football League has drawn up a shortlist of five people leading into the World Cup later this year, with the successful candidate to guide the nation into the tournament in Australia later this year.

Brad Arthur and Paul Rowley have both confirmed they have been interviewed, with Love Rugby League previously reporting that Sam Burgess, Brian McDermott and Steve McNamara were also set to be interviewed for the position.

Those interviews started on Monday and continued into today. The selection panel, which features former England captain Kevin Sinfield, and RFL non-executive director Sara Symington will interview candidates and make a recommendation to the RFL board. That process will take place on Thursday and Friday, with an internal decision to be made by then.

Once concluded, the board will enter discussions with the chosen candidate with a view to finalising a deal over the weekend or into early next week. The intention is to formally announce the new appointment in the middle of next week.

Whoever gets the role will have plenty to piece together in a short space of time. Logistical plans for the tournament, as well as backroom staff appointments, will be required, as well as selecting a squad.

The tournament begins in Australia, with England’s first two matches, against Tonga and France, taking place in Perth. They then head to Wollongong to take on Papua New Guinea. They will need to win their group to advance to the semi-finals.

England are on the lookout for a new coach after Shaun Wane stepped away from the position in January. That came after a Test series whitewash defeat to Australia in the Autumn.