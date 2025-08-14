Salford Red Devils have provided a response to the allegations of misogynistic language made by former Chief Operating Officer (COO) Claire Bradbury in her resignation letter, and say that a thorough internal investigation will now take place.

Bradbury, who had been in the role since October 2024 having joined the Super League club from Premiership rugby union outfit Sale Sharks, departed Salford earlier this week.

On Thursday afternoon, the former ASICS employee outlined the reasons behind her departure from the Salford Community Stadium in a letter to the club’s supporters shared via LinkedIn.

That letter was a damning one, and in it, Bradbury alleged that the Red Devils’ ownership group used misogynistic and inappropriate language towards her, suggesting that she sleep with an individual at the RFL to ‘smooth things over’ amid the club’s ongoing crisis.

Salford Red Devils respond to misogynistic language allegations from outgoing COO

Heading up the commercial arm of the club, Bradbury had been tasked with helping the Red Devils to become self-sustaining and set the goal of making them the top-performing club in Super League off the pitch though.

After she shared that resignation letter, numerous media outlets – including LoveRugbyLeague – contacted Salford for comment.

The Red Devils have now provided a response, with their statement as follows: “It has been alleged by a former member of the Salford Red Devils staff, who departed the club on 12 August 2025, that she was subjected to inappropriate verbal conduct by the owners of the club.

“Salford Red Devils unequivocally condemns any and all forms of inappropriate language and behaviour. We treat such allegations with the utmost seriousness and are committed to ensuring that our club environment remains respectful, professional, and safe for all members of staff.

“In response to these allegations, we will be conducting a thorough internal investigation. We are determined to establish the facts and take any necessary action to address the situation. We will provide a detailed report of our findings as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

