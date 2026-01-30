Castleford Tigers youngster makes Championship loan switch for 2026

Castleford Tigers youngster George Hill will ply his trade in the Championship for 2026, joining West Yorkshire outfit Keighley Cougars on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old forward becomes the latest Tiger to head to the second tier on loan, following Aiden Doolan and Akim Matvejev who have joined Barrow Raiders and Batley Bulldogs respectively.

George Hill joins Keighley Cougars for 2026 as loan move confirmed

In a statement posted on their social media channels, Castleford said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that George Hill has joined Keighley Cougars on a season-long loan.

“Best of luck, George!”

Academy graduate Hill made his senior bow for the Fords under Craig Lingard in 2024, and has since gone onto make 20 appearances for the club in that time. He also gained valuable Super League experience while on loan at Salford Red Devils last season, making seven appearances in total.

Around that, Hill has also spent time in the Championship, featuring 12 times for Whitehaven across two loan spells, alongside one appearance for Batley.

Capable of playing loose forward and hooker, he will add some good versatility and depth to the Cougars pack, as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Dan Burton’s side currently boasts an unbeaten record in 2026, following a strong 32-18 win over Goole Vikings in their Championship opener, before then beating amateur side Heworth ARLFC 66-0 in Round Two of the Challenge Cup.

While Hill is now available for selection for Keighley, he will not feature in their Championship clash against Dewsbury Rams this weekend, with Burton naming his wider 21-man squad. He is, however, in line to make his debut in the Challenge Cup tie against Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday, 8th February.

His arrival at the club also comes after the departures of fellow forwards Mark Ioane and Brad England, who left prior to the start of the season.

