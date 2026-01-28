Tex Hoy set to land NRL move for 2026 after Castleford Tigers exit

Former Castleford Tigers fullback Tex Hoy looks like he has landed a move back to the NRL in 2026 – after being spotted training with Manly Sea Eagles.

Hoy left Castleford at the end of last season despite being under contract for this year in West Yorkshire. He was one of a number of senior players to leave the Tigers ahead of Ryan Carr’s arrival at the club amidst a major squad overhaul.

It was ultimately confirmed late last year that Hoy had departed the Tigers early and had returned to Australia, but his playing plans for 2026 remained unclear.

But there now at least appears to be some more clarity, after recent training photos from Manly snapped Hoy in a session – with The League Scene first to pick up on the news.

There has been no confirmation from Manly about Hoy signing for the club, and it remains possible he could still be on a train and trial deal for the upcoming weeks, with pre-season fixtures just around the corner.

SPOTTED: Tex Hoy has been seen training with the Manly Sea Eagles. We’re not sure what type of deal this is but it looks like Tex has a home in Manly in 2026. It gives Manly direct fullback cover for Tom Trbojevic without rejigging their backline should they require. pic.twitter.com/gOv6I0lcEA — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) January 28, 2026

But Hoy is definitely in training with Manly and should he sign, it would give them cover for first-choice fullback Tom Trbojevic moving forwards.

Hoy moved to England in 2023, signing a deal with Hull FC. However, his time there last barely over a season as the following April, he had left the club by mutual consent. A week later, he joined the Tigers on a long-term deal and became a fans favourite at Wheldon Road.

But with the likes of Blake Taaffe joining a new-look Castleford squad ahead of this season, Hoy’s services were no longer needed and he departed the club.