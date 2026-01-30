Leeds Rhinos’ Challenge Cup Third Round tie picked for broadcast

Leeds Rhinos’ Challenge Cup Third Round tie against Championship outfit Widnes Vikings will be aired live on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel, it has been confirmed.

Widnes, who were relegated from Super League back in 2018, will host the Rhinos in one of the most anticipated ties of the Third Round on Saturday, February 7 (3pm KO).

That tie at the DCBL Stadium follows the Vikings’ comfortable 76-0 victory over community club Thatto Heath Crusaders last weekend in the Second Round, and will serve as Leeds’ first competitive game of 2026.

This is the second – and final – broadcast pick from the Third Round, with the BBC already having announced that they will show the tantalising clash between London Broncos and Bradford Bulls via the iPlayer.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Widnes and Leeds have not squared off since their meeting in The Qualifiers back in September 2018, won 16-6 by the Rhinos away from home.

A little over seven years on, their cup visit to Cheshire will be free-to-air on The Sportsman’s Youtube channel.

Challenge Cup Third Round in full

The Third Round of the cup sees 13 of the 14 Super League clubs enter, with Toulouse Olympique the odd one out as they opt not to enter the competition.

Over the weekend of February 7-9, 16 ties will take place in total, with every Super League club involved drawn away from home, just as was the case last season.

Notably, some clubs have reversed fixtures though. As an example, Sheffield Eagles remain the designated home side in their Third Round clash against Warrington, but that will be played out at the Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The same can be said for reigning Super League champions and Challenge Cup holders Hull KR, who will officially be the away team on home soil when they face community club Lock Lane in the Third Round.

Here is the Third Round schedule in full…

Friday, February 6

Hunslet vs Huddersfield Giants – South Leeds Stadium (7pm)

Sheffield Eagles vs Warrington Wolves – Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.30pm)

Workington Town v St Helens – Fibrus Community Stadium (7.30pm)

Lock Lane v Hull KR – Craven Park (8pm)

Salford RLFC v Hull FC – CorpAcq Stadium (8pm)

Saturday, February 7

Doncaster vs Castleford Tigers – Eco-Power Stadium (2pm)

Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos – DCBL Stadium (3pm)

Barrow Raiders v York – Craven Park (6pm)

North Wales Crusaders v Leigh Leopards – Eirias Stadium (7pm)

Sunday, February 8