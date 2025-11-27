Super League 2026 squad numbers: Club-by-club guide

Here’s a club-by-club guide to the Super League 2026 squad numbers ahead of the new season getting underway in February.

Four clubs have so far locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming campaign – Huddersfield Giants, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

Of course, there will be more squad numbers dished out for the 2026 campaign than there was this year, with two extra clubs joining a newly-expanded 14-team Super League.

To make life a little bit easier for you, Love Rugby League has compiled a list of every Super League club’s 2026 numbers all in this piece, which will be updated as and when more numbers are announced…

Bradford Bulls

Newly-appointed Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty

TBC

Castleford Tigers

Newly-appointed Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr – Image credit: Castleford Tigers

TBC

Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins

TBC

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

1. Niall Evalds, 2. Adam Swift, 3. Jacob Gagai, 4. Taane Milne, 5. Sam Halsall, 6. Tui Lolohea, 7. Adam Clune, 8. Tristan Powell, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Tom Burgess, 11. Asher O’Donnell, 12. Sam Hewitt, 13. Harry Rushton, 14. Fenton Rogers, 15. Matty English, 16. George King, 17. Joe Greenwood, 18. Kieran Rush, 19. Liam Sutcliffe, 20. Mathieu Cozza, 21. George Flanagan Jr, 22. Jack Billington, 23. Chris Patolo, 24. Connor Carr, 25. Jacob Algar, 26. Archie Sykes, 27. Marshall Land, 28. Logan Blacker, 32 Olly Russell

Hull FC

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright

TBC

Hull KR

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters holds the Super League trophy aloft after their 2025 Grand Final triumph

TBC

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

TBC

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

TBC

St Helens

Newly-appointed St Helens head coach Paul Rowley

1. Jack Welsby, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Harry Robertson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Deon Cross, 6. Tristan Sailor, 7. Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Curtis Sironen, 12. Shane Wright, 13. David Klemmer, 14. Jacob Host, 15. George Delaney, 16. Matt Whitley, 17. George Whitby, 18. Jake Wingfield, 19. Agnatius Paasi, 20. Lewis Murphy, 21. Noah Stephens, 22. Joe Shorrocks, 23. Jake Burns, 24. Owen Dagnall, 25. TBC, 26. Jacob Douglas, 27. Leon Cowen, 28. Jake Davies, 29. Alfie Sinclair, 31. Jackson Hastings

Toulouse Olympique

Toulouse Olympique captain Anthony Marion and head coach Sylvain Houles lift the Championshipp trophy following their triumph in the second tier’s 2025 Grand Final at York

TBC

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell

1. Max Jowitt, 2. Oli Pratt, 3. Cam Scott, 4. Corey Hall, 5. Tom Johnstone, 6. Jake Trueman, 7. Mason Lino, 8. Mike McMeeken, 9. Tyson Smoothy, 10. Ky Rodwell, 11. Seth Nikotemo, 12. Matty Storton, 13. Jazz Tevaga, 14. Jay Pitts, 15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16. Caius Faatili, 17. Harvey Smith, 18. Isaiah Vagana, 19. Lachlan Walmsley, 20. Jack Sinfield, 21. Jayden Myers, 22. Tommy Doyle, 23. Josh Rourke, 24. Tray Lolesio, 25. Jordan Williams, 26. TBC, 27. Myles Lawford, 28. Noah High, 29. Ellis Lingard, 30. Neil Tchamambe, 31. Kian McGann, 32. Will Tate

Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

1. Cai Taylor-Wray, 2. Josh Thewlis, 3. Toby King, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Matty Ashton, 6. George Williams, 7. Marc Sneyd, 8. Luke Yates, 9. Danny Walker, 10. James Harrison, 11. Adam Holroyd, 12. Sam Stone, 13. Ben Currie, 14. Sam Powell, 15. Toafofoa Sipley, 16. Liam Byrne, 17. Jordy Crowther, 18. Ewan Irwin, 19. Leon Hayes, 20. James Bentley, 21. Luke Thomas, 22. Joe Philbin, 23. Arron Lindop, 24. Matt Dufty, 25. Max Wood, 26. Josh Smith, 27. Jake Thewlis, 28. Oli Leyland, 29. Zack Gardner, 30. Tom McKinney, 31. Ben Hartill, 32. Ewan Smith, 33. Tommy Rhodes

Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

TBC

York

York head coach Mark Applegarth

TBC