One of the best pieces of news Hull FC have received in the last few months is something most aren’t even aware of.

Two weeks away from the new Super League season, Jed Cartwright is fully fit, and has come through a full pre-season regime unscathed.

The towering back-rower has been an excellent performer for the Black and Whites when fit. The issue has simply been getting him on the field.

Since arriving in August 2024, Cartwright, the son of head coach John, has managed just 16 appearances.

His influence is undoubted. Of the eleven games Cartwright played last year, Hull won eight. Had they maintained that form over the full campaign, they’d have finished third.

“I feel fresh,” the 29-year-old told Love Rugby League.

“It’s been a full pre-season for me, I feel fit, I’ve not had any niggles, which is probably the first pre-season I’ve had like that. Last year was really frustrating. I started with a little tear that turned into a big one a few weeks later, and that happened a couple of times.

“I came back, felt really good, built up my fitness, and then to do a pec was just unlucky, there’s not much you can do about that. But the confidence for me is I’ve always bounced back from injuries and played well. Hopefully I have an injury free year.”

If he does, it won’t be by fluke. Cartwright has made diet and lifestyle changes, going alcohol free.

“I’ve cleaned up my life a lot.+ I’ve never had a problem with diet but I had a good chat with one of the new trainers, we went through the foods I was eating at certain times of day, and there were certain foods I was eating in a morning that are highly inflammatory, so I was starting that and was setting me up for a higher risk of injury, which I had no idea about.

“I’d wake up and drink coffee first thing, with overnight oats. But daily is highly inflammatory. So now I start with a glass of salt water, wait 20 minutes and then have a coffee. I eat eggs and sourdough, foods like that.”

On ditching the booze, he added: “I’ve got a baby on the way, so I’ve changed my life, I’ve not had a drink for over three months now, so I’m living a healthier lifestyle.

“It’s never been a problem. I love a beer after a game, I think everyone does. I more or less stopped it to help my partner with pregnancy and so we can have some nice weekends together. I’ve never had a problem with drinking but I guess it is allowing me to recover the best all the time, live a happier life.

“I feel fresher in the mind, I’m not having days feeling run down and I’m enjoying my weekends.

“She’s been real good for me. It was the least I could do to make sure we enjoy the last moments of me and her. I’m really looking forward to being a dad. She’s six months in now, it’s going to change our lives a lot.”

Cartwright is off-contract at the end of the year and admits that he is keeping his options open.

“There’s a lot of factors. My partner is from Hull and her family is here. I really enjoy it here but at the same time I’m at the end of my career and have to do what’s best for my family.

“I love Hull but I’m open-minded to what the future looks like. For now I’m focused on having fun with the boys and putting my best foot forward, enjoying the latter part of my career.”