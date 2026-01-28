Castleford Tigers have completed the signing of Robbie Mulhern for the 2027 Super League season.

The Leigh Leopards forward is off-contract at the end of the season and has now agreed to join the Tigers next year. Sources have told Love Rugby League that he has signed a three-year contract.

Mulhern, 31, had commanded interest from several Super League clubs after entering the open market, but he has now agreed to sign with the Tigers after they offered him a significant deal to join Ryan Carr’s squad next year.

He is currently in his fourth season with the Leopards, winning the Challenge Cup with them in 2023 and playing a key role in their success under Adrian Lam. His form saw him selected in the England squad for the Test series with Tonga that year.

Mulhern had spent two years with Warrington Wolves before that, and had previously represented both Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos. He has made 189 Super League appearances in his career and represented Ireland in the World Cup.

But a new challenge is now on the horizon, with the Leeds-born talent returning to West Yorkshire for the next stage of his career.

It’s a significant deal for the Tigers, who are looking to climb up the Super League ranks after several years in the lower echelons of the competition. They have made 13 signings ahead of the new season in an attempt to turn around their fortunes, and now they have got to work early on deals for 2027.

As for Leigh, it is another sizable blow at a time when they are at serious risk of losing Owen Trout amid heavy interest in the NRL. The pair have been key forwards in Adrian Lam’s squad, but now they face the prospect of having to replace both come the 2027 season and have a major overhaul.