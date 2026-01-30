Former St Helens winger Regan Grace has suffered another horrendous injury blow, injuring his Achilles once again.

The Wales international, a Super League champion with Saints, had joined rugby union outfit Sale Sharks on a short-term contract at the end of last year.

That deal was due to expire next month and he has now revealed on social media that he has sustained another major injury, which is set to keep him out long-term.

Grace had been attracting interest from Super League clubs ahead of the 2026 season, with York Knights in particular showing interest in signing the speedster, who is now 29.

Posting on his social media, Grace said: “This is a tough one to process.

“I’m still finding my feet mentally and figuring out what the next chapter looks like. I love rugby, I’d have walked away a long time ago if I didn’t, but I know the journey ahead won’t be easy.”

Grace made 142 appearances for St Helens, scoring 88 tries between 2017 and 2022. Sadly, the last four years have been riddled with injuries. His final year at Saints was cut short due to an Achilles injury which then stifled his time in France with Racing 92. He has now played just nine games in the last three years.

He will undergo surgery today (Friday) on the Achilles. Grace confirmed his latest injury is on the other foot to the previous time he suffered the injury.

Grace played in three Grand Final victories with Saints between 2019 and 2021. He also won the Challenge Cup with Saints in 2021 as they beat Castleford Tigers at Wembley.