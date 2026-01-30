Bradford Bulls have been dealt a blow ahead of their Challenge Cup clash with London Broncos, with outside back Connor Wynne handed a suspension.

Wynne, a new recruit from Featherstone Rovers, has been charged with a head contact offence following their pre-season defeat to Leeds Rhinos, earning him one disciplinary point.

The incident has seen Wynne handed six penalty points, and with that, he has received a one-match suspension. It means he will be unavailable when the Bulls make the trip to London to face Jason Demetriou’s Broncos, who have recruited extensively in the off-season and are the major favourites to win the Championship this year.

Wynne is the only Super League player that has been charged in the latest meeting of the disciplinary panel, with former Bradford player Jordan Lilley picked up a Grade B charge too.

25-year-old Wynne is back in Super League after previously playing for hometown club Hull FC. He made 36 appearances for the Black and Whites, scoring 14 tries, but has most recently been at Featherstone, standing out for Rovers last season.

That had seen him secure a move to Hull KR but salary cap challenges saw Wynne eventually make the move to Bradford instead.

However, he will now have to wait a little longer to make his second debut for the club having previously represented them in 2023.

Latest RFL disciplinary charges

Fraser Stroud (Stanningley) – Opposition: Hunslet RLFC – Grade C Attempted Striking – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Jamaine Ruan (Stanningley) – Opposition – Hunslet RLFC – Grade C Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Connor Wynne (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 6 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 Match Suspension

Jordan Lilley (Sheffield Eagles) – Opposition: Whitehaven – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Mitchell Birch (Waterhead) – Opposition: Rochdale Hornets – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Gareth Owen (Waterhead) – Opposition: Rochdale Hornets – Grade C Striking – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 8 – 1 Match Suspension