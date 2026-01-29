Leeds Rhinos issue full injury update as duo ruled out of Super League opener while worst Max Simpson fears realised

Leeds Rhinos have paid a heavy price for their pre-season victory over Bradford Bulls, with James McDonnell, Ash Handley and Max Simpson set for extended spells on the sidelines.

The trio were all taken off in the 46-16 win over their West Yorkshire rivals this weekend with respective ankle, groin and knee injuries.

Chris Hankinson was also substituted with a facial injury, which required stitches on the day, but he will be fit for their Super League opener.

Leeds Rhinos issue full injury update

Upon further scans, it has been confirmed that Ireland international McDonnell has an ankle syndesmosis injury and will now spend at least four-to-six weeks on the sidelines. Leeds captain Handley also underwent scans following his groin injury, with him ruled out for two weeks as a result.

Leeds’ worst fears regarding 21-year-old centre Simpson have been realised, with him requiring surgery on an ACL injury. That operation will also rule him out of the entirety of the upcoming 2026 season.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Elsewhere, young outside back Alfie Edgell has also undergone surgery on a quad issue picked up in their Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity, and is set to return to the field in 12 weeks.

There is, however, some good news on the injury front as well. Maika Sivo is close to full fitness after an ACL injury ruled him out of the 2025 season, and is set to be available for the opening round of Super League, while new recruit Jeremiah Mata’utia is also recovering from a knee issue that ruled him out of Leeds’ pre-season defeat to Castleford Tigers. Keenan Palasia is also back in training, after overcoming a knock.

Leeds return to competitive action this weekend in the Challenge Cup, where they face Widnes Vikings, before kicking off their Super League season against Leigh Leopards on Friday, 13th February.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

Ben Currie provides inside view on Warrington Wolves’ brutal pre-season military camp

Tiaki Chan opens up on turbulent Salford Red Devils experience as honest admission made

Leigh Leopards coach fires ‘distraction’ warning as contract talk rumbles on

New NRL team enters race for Owen Trout’s services as Leigh exit looms