Cameron Smith’s Leeds Rhinos exit is now official.

As reported by Love Rugby League, the loose forward will say his farewells this season, leaving at the expiration of his contract to make the move to Wakefield Trinity in 2027.

The news came as a surprise to many. Smith has become a fixture at Headingley and is currently celebrating his Testimonial season. But scratch beneath the surface, and actually, it is a move that appears to make sense for all parties.

The last 12 months haven’t really gone to plan for Smith. Foot and back injuries restricted his appearances last season and this year, he has lost the captaincy and number 13 shirt.

It’s hard to say with certainty where Smith fits into plans this year, but Keanan Palasia seems to have locked the starting loose forward role under Brad Arthur and with the emergence of Presley Cassell last year, there is a possibility that Smith is not in Leeds’ first-choice 17 at this point in time.

That’s a role Smith is better than, as he has proven through his career, and if it is to be the case, a move is most likely in his best interest.

The same applies to the Rhinos. Smith is one of the club’s senior players and takes up a space on the salary cap that reflects that. But the cap is an ongoing battle for the Rhinos. Next year, Cassell and Riley Lumb will come on to the salary cap for the Rhinos, and that needs to be factored into any decisions that need to be made.

If Cassell’s trajectory continues, it would cast doubt on Smith’s role in the Rhinos squad, and in a salary cap decision, which needs to be factored in to any decisions made.

But for Wakefield, the landscape is a little different. As it stands, they have two loose forwards, one being new recruit Jazz Tevaga, the other being Jay Pitts.

Pitts has been some player for Wakefield, but he will be 37 by the start of next season, and with that, there will come a time when they have to start planning without him.

In that regard, Smith is a perfect replacement; Daryl Powell has always liked ball-playing loose forwards and Smith is exactly that. It’s something Pitts has transitioned into brilliantly under Powell, but Smith will slot into the system seamlessly.

Combining with Tevaga, the pair complement each other perfectly. That’s exciting for Wakefield next year.

And for Smith, he will be playing in a system that suits his style perfectly. It could be the making of his career.