Super League 2026 is fast approaching and while there are a number of players getting ready to settle into life at new clubs, some are gearing up to continue their incredible loyalty with the same side.

Some of the competition’s best players have remained fiercely loyal to just one club for well over a decade now, winning plenty of trophies and silverware along the way.

So we’ve ranked the 10 longest-serving – with each and every one of these men having done over ten years with the same club. If they’ve had temporary loan spells or dual-registration moves in that time, they’re still included… that’s just the rules, and we make them!

10. Brad Fash

The list starts with a man who was celebrated in his testimonial match just last weekend. Hull FC forward Brad Fash has now been with the Black and Whites’ first team for over a decade, having made his professional debut for the club in 2015. But that length of service is only good enough for 10th here!

9. Toby King

King has had loan spells away from Warrington Wolves in the last 12 years since his debut in July 2014. But he has officially been contracted to the club as a permanent player throughout, so he makes this list.

8. Ash Handley

Incredibly, our next two entrants made their debuts for their clubs just TWO days apart! First up is long-serving Leeds Rhinos man Ash Handley, who debuted for the club in Super League on August 17, 2014..

7. Max Jowitt

And just two days earlier on August 15th, Jowitt was doing the same across West Yorkshire for Wakefield Trinity! He’s now into his 13th season with Trinity’s first team, and has become a pivotal figure in their resurgence under Daryl Powell in the last couple of years.

6. Mark Percival

The first of two St Helens stalwarts in quick succession now – and they won’t be the last Saints players on this list. First up is centre Mark Percival, who made his debut back in March 2013 against Hull FC. He has since become one of the best centres to appear in the Super League era.

5. Alex Walmsley

And just a few weeks earlier, another of the Saints’ modern era greats was making his first appearance for the club. Alex Walmsley made his debut in February of the same year against Hull FC, having joined from Batley Bulldogs. There have been few forwards quite like him the last decade.

4. Julian Bousquet

Bousquet is arguably the finest Frenchman ever to play for Catalans, having been involved with the club for well over a decade. This will be his 15th season with Les Dracs, having made his debut in July 2012 and played over 300 times for the club since then. Phenomenal.

3. Ben Currie

Just ahead of Bousquet on this list is another man that made his debut back in 2012 – Warrington Wolves forward Currie.

2. Liam Farrell

Unsurprisingly, the Wigan Warriors captain is near the top of this list – having made his debut for the club all the way back in April 2010. But he’s beaten by one man despite such an iconic career..

1. Jonny Lomax

Yes, there is a clear winner here – St Helens’ long-serving former captain Jonny Lomax: who is about to enter his EIGHTEENTH season with his hometown club!

He has won everything there is to win during that time, being part of some iconic squads as well as being at the heart of the side that won four league titles in a row. Lomax is without doubt the biggest and best one-club man still in Super League going into 2026: having made his debut all the way back on March 27, 2009!