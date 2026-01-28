Warrington Wolves’ new recruit Toafofoa Sipley has revealed he had to turn down a contract offer from fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers last year.

Auckland-born Sipley began his career with the New Zealand Warriors and has a total of 99 NRL appearances on his CV having spent the last eight years donning a shirt for Manly Sea Eagles.

The front-rower turned 31 earlier this month, and this year will play in Super League for the first time having agreed a deal until the end of 2027 with Warrington.

That move to Cheshire was announced back in August, but it may well have been West Yorkshire where the veteran found himself now, had things panned out differently.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Warrington Wolves arrival reveals rejected Super League offer as snubbed club confirmed

Sipley will have to wait until Wire’s Round 1 clash to make his bow in the British game due to a short suspension which has carried over from the back end of his time Down Under.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – earlier this month at Warrington’s pre-season media day, the one-time Niue international explained: “Halfway through the season last year, Castleford came knocking.

“I have a pretty good relationship with Seibs (Anthony Seibold), the head coach back at Manly.

“He knocked it back because there were too many props injured, but then the Wolves came knocking and he sat me down to tell me it was an opportunity I could take if I wanted to.

“I still had another year at Manly, but I’ve always wanted to come to Super League just to experience this side of the world, so it became a no-brainer.

“I’ve signed a two-year contract and that’s locked in some security, especially at my age.”

No secret is ever made of Wire’s need to win a first Super League title, and it isn’t something Sipley wants to shy away from.

He added: “I’ve come over here to create success, I want to learn off Sam Burgess and that’s definitely at the forefront of my mind.

“There’s such a rich history at this club, I want to help add to that.”