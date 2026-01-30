England ace Owen Trout has urged the RFL to appoint Shaun Wane’s successor swiftly to give the squad the best chance of success at this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

Leigh Leopards star Trout was handed his international debut by Wane in the opening Test of the 2025 Ashes Series, coming off the bench in the second half against Australia.

That series ended in a 3-0 whitewash defeat, and earlier this month, it was announced that Wane had stepped aside from his role as England‘s head coach after close to five years at the helm.

Though plenty of potential replacements have been mooted, and a handful have publicly declared their interest in the role, nothing concrete has come of it just yet.

England star sends clear message to RFL following Shaun Wane’s departure

Super League coaches Brad Arthur (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Burgess (Warrington Wolves) and Willie Peters (Hull KR) are among those leading the bookmakers’ odds to take on the role.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague at Leigh’s pre-season media day earlier this week, Trout admitted Wane’s exit came as a shock before sending a clear message to the RFL as the hunt for a replacement continues.

The 26-year-old said: “I was quite surprised to be fair.

“I wasn’t really expecting to be told or anything like that, people from an outside always think rugby players know everything, but 90% of the time I get told information by my mates!

“I was a little bit gutted, I have a bit of a soft spot for Shaun, especially with him going me my debut. But I know whoever comes up, it’ll be a good appointment.

“The sooner the replacement gets appointed, the better. When it’s all ticked off, that’s when we can start having meetings and stuff like that, building relationships so you can go into a World Cup ready.

“It’s a big occasion and the longer they (the RFL) leave it, the harder it’ll be to build those relationships.

“I just hope it goes like that and it’s not going to be something they choose last-minute, it needs to be done sooner rather than later and then the excitement can start building for that World Cup.”

‘I want to go on to have a really successful international career, and in that World Cup, I want to go out there and make a statement’

Wakefield-born Trout – who could well be heading to the NRL next year – represented England Knights back in 2022, but has just the solitary international cap at senior level on his CV as things stand.

Having had to watch on from the sidelines for Tests two and three in the Ashes, he wants to change that at the World Cup, which takes place between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The utility forward detailed: “It (missing out on the two Ashes Tests) made me hungrier to go up another level and hopefully get into the squad again going into the World Cup.

“There’s fierce competition, everyone always ups their game, but I’m looking forward to that competition.

“I’ve had that little taste, but I don’t just want it to be that one game (I play for England) and I don’t just want to have that one cap next to my name.

“I want to go on to have a really successful international career, and in that World Cup, I want to go out there and make a statement.

“Hopefully I can get a few games in, have a good crack at it and help my country to victory.”