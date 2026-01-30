Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says the hunt for a new Director of Rugby is ‘being led from the top’ of the club, but shared his excitement at the vacancy being filled.

Papua New Guinean Lam joined Leigh ahead of their 2022 Championship campaign and has transformed the club’s fortunes into one now competing at the very top of the Super League ladder.

Much of that transformation was carried out alongside former Director of Rugby Chris Chester, who was one of few staff members in the building before him.

Appointed in 2021 following his departure from the head coach role at Wakefield Trinity, Chester chose Lam as Leigh’s new head coach and then headed up all things recruitment, picking out plenty of gems to aid the Leopards’ cause.

But having departed last April for fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers, Chester is yet to be replaced.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Leigh Leopards coach issues update on search for Chris Chester replacement

It was only midway through January, almost nine months on from Chester’s exit, that Leigh began advertising for his replacement.

Earlier this month, the Leopards shared their advertisement for a Head of Rugby, and the role is yet to be filled.

When asked at the club’s pre-season media day earlier this week about the search, head coach Lam wasn’t able to shed a great deal of light, but is eagerly anticipating the candidates being sifted through.

He said: “I’m not too sure at the moment about that, it’s something that’s being led from the top, but I think it’s great that we’re out there looking.

“It certainly assists and it has helped me in the past.

“Whoever gets that role will certainly play a big part in us moving forward, so I’m excited to see how that unfolds moving forwards.

“We’ll know a little bit more about that in time.”