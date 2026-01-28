Castleford Tigers young gun seals season-long Championship switch for 2026

Castleford Tigers youngster Akim Matvejev has joined Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs on a season-long loan for the 2026 campaign.

Matvejev was born in the Estonian capital of Tallinn and moved to England from his homeland in 2012, re-locating to Leeds and going on to play amateur rugby league for Drighlington.

Having been picked up by Cas‘ youth system, the teenager made his senior bow for the Tigers in September 2024 away against St Helens before lining up against Huddersfield Giants the following week.

As he came off the bench at Saints, the front-rower became the first-ever Super League player to be born in Estonia, and having been on the fringes of Cas’ squad ever since, he will spend 2026 in the second tier.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Castleford Tigers young gun Akim Matvejev seals season-long Batley Bulldogs loan for 2026

Matvejev – who turned 19 in June – played a game apiece on loan for Rochdale Hornets and Workington Town in League 1 last term, taking his overall senior career appearance tally up to four.

This move to Batley marks his first opportunity to play in the Championship, which this year comprises of 20 clubs.

The Bulldogs have already been in competitive action this season, beating community club Hunslet ARLFC 32-10 at home last weekend in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.

That victory has set up a Third Round tie at home against Super League outfit Catalans Dragons, but before that comes around, Matvejev could make his debut in Batley‘s first league game of the year.

James Ford’s side open up their campaign with a trip to Halifax Panthers on Sunday.

As Matvejev’s season-long loan move to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium was announced on Wednesday morning, Castleford’s Director of Rugby Chris Chester said: “It’s a good opportunity for Akim to gain some valuable experience at a top Championship club.”