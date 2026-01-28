London Broncos’ mouthwatering showdown with Super League newcomers Bradford Bulls will be the BBC’s televised pick in next weekend’s Challenge Cup Third Round.

The Broncos will host the Bulls at Wimbledon next Sunday in what promises to be a closely-contested clash. It will be Bradford’s first competitive hit-out since securing promotion back to the top flight.

Meanwhile, London will have played three competitive games, including two Championship clashes, before that tie – and they could well be regarded favourites given their impressive recruitment drive.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, the standout tie of the round is the one the BBC will stream, with a 3pm kick-off on all BBC platforms including the iPlayer. It will not be televised on terrestrial television.

The full schedule for the third round has also been confirmed, with matches to be spread across three days next weekend.

Five games will take place on Friday evening as a quintet of Super League clubs kick off their competitive campaigns. That includes both Hull clubs, with KR hosting Lock Lane at Craven Park and FC travelling to Salford. Both games kick off at 8pm.

Two matches kick off at 7:30pm; Warrington’s clash with Sheffield and St Helens’ trip to Workington. Huddersfield will face Hunslet at 7pm

Four games will be on Saturday, including Leeds’ away trip to Widnes Vikings and Leigh’s clash with North Wales. The remaining seven games are all held on the Sunday.

Friday, February 6

Hunslet vs Huddersfield Giants – South Leeds Stadium (7pm)

Sheffield Eagles vs Warrington Wolves – Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.30pm)

Workington Town v St Helens – Fibrus Community Stadium (7.30pm)

Lock Lane v Hull KR – Craven Park (8pm)

Salford RLFC v Hull FC – CorpAcq Stadium (8pm)

Saturday, February 7

Doncaster vs Castleford Tigers – Eco-Power Stadium (2pm)

Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos – DCBL Stadium (3pm)

Barrow Raiders v York – Craven Park (6pm)

North Wales Crusaders v Leigh Leopards – Eirias Stadium (7pm)

Sunday, February 8