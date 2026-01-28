Former State of Origin star Jack Bird has reportedly been shopped to clubs in England in a bid to revitalise his career – after a purported move to London Broncos fell through.

Bird was in talks to become the latest high-profile signing at the Broncos in what would have been a major coup for London. However, their failure to secure promotion to Super League for 2026 meant any move for the Wests Tigers man collapsed.

However, a move to England could still be on the cards, according to reports in Australia.

That is because Bird has once again been offered to Super League clubs and a move to the other side of the world now looms large after he was told he could leave Wests.

He fell out of favour with Benji Marshall’s side midway through last season, and didn’t feature in any of the final six games in the NRL, leaving an exit looking likely from the Tigers.

Bird looked set to move to Manly Sea Eagles for 2026, with prop Nathan Brown heading in the opposite direction – but the deal fell through, leaving Bird in limbo for the upcoming year.

That has left a move to England as his most likely option moving forwards, and after talks with London Broncos broke down, Super League now looms as a possible transfer option.

Still only 30 and capable of playing in a number of positions, Bird’s NRL career has effectively been described as over, meaning that England is his best option of remaining at the top of the sport in 2026.

Bird made over 150 appearances for the likes of the Dragons and Cronulla in a career that saw him earn five caps for New South Wales at State of Origin level.

But with Wests informing him he is free to leave the club, it now looks as though Bird will have to walk away from the Tigers and consider a move to Super League.

With the overseas quota increasing to ten spots and almost every club having space, it means there are plenty of options for Bird should an offer materialise.