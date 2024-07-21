Brad Arthur’s first Leeds Rhinos game is done and dusted and while the result was a familiar one, there were clear signs of change in the way the Australian wants his side to play.

Whereas Leeds adopted a more open, attacking – you could even say kamikaze – style of play under previous coach Rohan Smith, it’s absolutely rubber-stamped that Arthur will demand structure and defensive resilience as a bare minimum.

That was evident in patches on Saturday afternoon, with Leeds ultimately slipping to a late defeat against Hull KR. But with that game out of the way, and Arthur’s first full week in the job, we think there are several players who will thrive under Arthur’s way of thinking. So let’s dive in, shall we?

Matt Frawley

Stay with us on this one. Frawley has been fairly underwhelming in his first season back in Super League – but Saturday was arguably his most impressive display in a Leeds Rhinos shirt.

The scrum-half had more of a say in matters, with the Rhinos moving away from their tried and (half) tested method of passing to Brodie Croft, and hoping for the best. Frawley’s been nothing more than a passenger in that regard and while it’s easy to point the finger at him individually, he’s been inhibited by a system.

Under Arthur, with control, set completion and structure the order of the day, Frawley can thrive somewhat more. Nobody is declaring him the second coming of Darren Lockyer, but Saturday showed that he can have a real say in directing a team around the park who are looking for, as we’ve said, control.

Jarrod O’Connor

Ooh boy. In this mammoth period of, erm, one game in charge – has there ever been a player who’s looked and felt more like a Brad Arthur guy than Jarrod O’Connor?

O’Connor’s key attributes and best traits are everything Arthur will want from his players. Defensive resilience, effort through the roof and a willingness to work for his team-mates. Check, check and triple check.

Expect O’Connor to play a monumental role in the coming weeks – don’t even be surprised if he gets the nod to start games, with Andy Ackers moulding into an impact role.

James Donaldson

James Donaldson in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

How wonderful it was to see Donaldson return from five months out injured on Saturday: and his first game back reminded everyone what he’s capable of.

Whether it’s as an edge forward or in the middle, Donaldson didn’t quite seem to suit the way Smith wanted Leeds to play. But with work-rate and defensive structure the order to the day under Arthur, Donaldson is going to be a player who is going to get a loooooot of game-time if he stays fit.

Arthur basically name-checked him as a player who caught his eye post-match.

James McDonnell

James McDonnell for Leeds Rhinos in 2024-Alamy

An ankle problem curtailed his afternoon on Saturday but when he was on the final, McDonnell looked to be one of the Rhinos’ best assets.

He’s another who provides plenty of punch and grit on the edges and as Arthur looks to mould Leeds into a team more structured, you’d imagine McDonnell is going to be a player he likes a lot.

Sam Lisone

Leeds Rhinos forward Sam Lisone

When he’s on it, Lisone is an absolute juggernaut of a forward. As impact props go, they don’t really come much better: again, when Lisone is bang on it, that is.

With Arthur looking to build the Rhinos into game and stay composed and structured in the early exchanges, a player of Lisone’s ability from the bench punching holes into tiring defensive lines will be a massive asset.

Too often, Leeds are chasing games by the time Lisone gets onto the field. If they’re hanging around in contests more, Lisone will be able to help swing things a little bit.

