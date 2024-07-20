Brad Arthur’s first game in charge of Leeds Rhinos ended with a familiar feeling of disappointment.

The Rhinos were arguably much improved in the Australian’s first match in the AMT Headingley dugout but some crucial late errors proved decisive as Hull KR came from behind to inflict defeat on Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

With some shoots of optimism for Arthur to take – and some familiar problems that need

Lachie Miller: 5

A real mixed bag: perhaps summing up his Rhinos career to date. Was in the right place at the right time for his try but my, Miller has his worrying moments. Absent in defence for the Mikey Lewis try and too many crucial errors at critical moments.

David Fusitu’a: 6

Late error masked what was a fairly solid display from the winger. Only a wonderful last-ditch effort from Mikey Lewis denied him a try but before that final error, did most things asked of him well in defence.

Paul Momirovski: 5

A crucial miss for the Mikey Lewis try that will haunt him. Leeds need a fraction more from a quota centre who has yet to live up to the billing in a Rhinos shirt.

Harry Newman: 6

Defensively fine on his return to the side but unable to flex his attacking prowess too much against a strong edge effort from Peta Hiku and Joe Burgess.

Ash Handley: 6

Did a good job in keeping Rovers’ right-edge attack quiet for most of the afternoon – but the same was true the other way. Largely stifled in attack.

Brodie Croft: 6

Certainly not peak Croft by any stretch of the imagination but with his half-back partner enjoying more brighter moments in possession, it perhaps didn’t need to be. Started brightly and perhaps faded a touch – but still contributed.

Matt Frawley: 8

His best game in a Leeds shirt? Frawley was much, much braver in possession than we saw at any point under Rohan Smith, taking the line on more and providing more of a creative input for the Rhinos. Arthur will have been delighted with his response to being dropped last week.

Sam Eseh Jr: 7

Promoted into the starting line-up and provided plenty of impetus for the Rhinos in both of his stints on the field. The Rhinos arguably had a fraction more of a lift and punch in attack when Eseh was on the field.

Andy Ackers: 6

Leeds arguably had more of a spark to their game when Jarrod O’Connor was at nine: but Ackers was far from the biggest issue for the Rhinos.

Mikołaj Oledzki: 7

The usual big minutes and big effort from Leeds’ frontline, go-to forward. Like a couple of others in the pack, he will relish what Arthur will bring to the Rhinos.

Rhyse Martin – 6

Took his try well in the week when his Leeds future became much clearer to being resolved.

James McDonnell: 7

Excellent first stint – caused Rovers’ edge defence plenty of problems in the first half-hour.

Cameron Smith: 7

The Rhinos captain led from the front, as he so often does.

Jarrod O’Connor: 6

Big minutes from the bench at both hooker and loose-forward and provided the Rhinos with plenty of resilience in the middle defensively. A player Arthur will look to build his ethos around in the coming weeks.

James Donaldson: 7

Industrious as ever on his first game back after nearly five months out with a back problem. Another who will have caught Arthur’s eye with his work-rate.

Alfie Edgell: N/A

Not used.

Sam Lisone: 8

Leeds’ best forward. Gave them a real lift off the bench to continue the strong early work done by Eseh Jr and Oledzki. When he’s on form, he is a joy to watch.

