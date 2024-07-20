Sky Sports pundits Brian Carney and Jamie Jones-Buchanan have bemoaned Lachie Miller after a below-par performance during Leeds Rhinos’ defeat to Hull KR: with Jones-Buchanan saying the fullback ‘needs to learn the game of rugby league’.

Miller, as has been the case for most of his Rhinos career, had an up-and-down afternoon at Headingley on Saturday in Brad Arthur’s first game as head coach.

He made a number of significant errors but appeared to have redeemed himself after scoring the try that put the Rhinos 12-10 ahead in the final stages of Saturday’s game against the Robins.

However, late tries to Jai Whitbread and Jez Litten ensured Arthur’s reign started with defeat – but Miller did not escape the attention of the Sky team post-match.

Presenter Brian Carney summed Miller up as ‘brilliant in patches and absolutely awful at times’, saying: “With errors that he’s capable of not making, he’s throwing passes he’s able to make and they’re firing into touch or going on the ground.”

Jones-Buchanan agreed with Carney, saying: “They’re the lessons you learn under time. When you play under fatigue and you’ve pins and needles in your arms and legs and you’ve still got the presence of mind to see what’s in front of you and what the right selection of play is.

“When he’s running it out into touch in key moments when you need to build pressure, you can’t do it.”

Jones-Buchanan then insisted while Miller does have genuine moments of promise, he has work to do to improve his all-round game. He said: “The payoff is he can come up with something magic against the grain. He just needs to learn the game of rugby league.

