Warrington Wolves player ratings as ‘perfect’ playmaker scores 10 and ‘immense’ forward gets 9

Warrington Wolves kept the pressure on the top two in the Super League table thanks to a sensational display in a 66-0 demolition of Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Burgess’ side are just two points behind second-placed Hull Kingston Rovers ahead the final round of the regular campaign next week, with the Wire keen to secure a top-two finish and a home semi-final.

Here are the Warrington player ratings – with some incredible performances from a number of eye-catching individuals…

Cai Taylor-Wray: 8

What a talent. It’s still very early days in his career but he has taken to Super League like a duck to water. He bagged two traces, his support play was outstanding and his defence was impressive.

Josh Thewlis: 8

The England international has become a key players for Warrington in recent seasons. Thewlis scored a try and kicked nine goals, racking up a personal tally of 22 points.

Rodrick Tai: 7

The Papua New Guinea international has been somewhat of an unsung hero in this Warrington team this year. He has stood up well, is solid in defence and he is making a good partnership with his winger Thewlis.

Toby King: 8

One of the best performances from King this season. He was one of the try-scorers at Huddersfield and played a part in several more tries. Solid in defence, too.

Matty Ashton: 8

Hat-trick hero. An impressive display from the speedster on the wing.

George Williams: 10

A perfect performance from Williams. We lost count how many tries Williams played a part in: and he even got one himself. If Williams is red-hot, Warrington are red-hot. Undoubtedly one of Super League’s best players.

Josh Drinkwater: 7

The Australian half-back has done a good job since coming back into the team halfway through the season. He has a fine partnership with Williams, too.

Luke Yates: 8

Tackles hard. Runs hard. Works hard. A masterstroke of a signing from the Wolves.

Danny Walker: 8

Walker has been one of Super League’s premier hookers this season: and he delivered another strong display for Warrington at Huddersfield. His 40-20s are becoming a regular occurrence!

Zane Musgrove: 7

Musgrove’s form has improved as the season has gone on. The former Samoa international hasn’t missed many games this year and adds firepower to Burgess’ pack.

John Bateman: 8

A hard-working performance from Bateman in the back-row who caused problems for Huddersfield’s defence with his carries.

Matty Nicholson: 8

The England international was a menace throughout. He bagged a brace, ran strong lines and got through plenty of work in defence.

Ben Currie: 9

Currie has been immense for the Wire this year since moving into the loose forward role: and he was excellent against the Giants. His ball-playing skills have added a new dimension to Warrington’s attack.

Sam Powell (sub): 8

The only ever-present player remaining for Warrington this season: and what a signing he has proven to be.

Joe Philbin (sub): 8

The former England and Ireland international made a positive impact when he came on from the bench. He made a number of strong carries which punctured holes in Huddersfield’s defence.

Jordy Crowther (sub): 7

A workmanlike performance from Crowther. Did a solid job as per and every team needs machine-like workers like him.

James Harrison (sub): 7

Harrison scored on his return from a two-match absence. It was a good hit out for the England international, which will help prime his body as the Wire get ready for the play-offs. It’s not hard to see why he is a mainstay in Wire’s pack: a top quality front-rower.

