Warrington and England hooker Danny Walker could be the latest English star to head to the NRL – with Canberra Raiders eyeing up a move to sign him.

Walker remains under contract at Warrington until the end of the 2026 campaign but the Raiders are prepared to offer a transfer fee to lure the player out of the Halliwell Jones Stadium. The Wolves have turned down an initial approach, though.

But Canberra have identified Walker as the latest in a growing line of English players from Super League they want to bring to the club. They have already enjoyed immense success in recent years with the likes of John Bateman and Elliott Whitehead signing for the club.

Current Wire forward Matty Nicholson is heading for the Raiders next year too, where he will join up with another England star in ex-Wigan Warriors man Morgan Smithies.

Walker is reportedly open to making the switch to the NRL at some stage and has informed the Wolves of that desire to test himself in Australia, though it remains to be seen whether or not a deal can be done in time to make the move happen for 2025.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the standout hookers in Super League in recent seasons. He has become the Wire’s starting number nine since Daryl Clark left for St Helens at the end of last season, with Walker proving to be an effective part of the club’s success under Sam Burgess this season.

Walker has also solidified himself as a regular in Shaun Wane’s England setup. He has made three Test appearances for the national side and has already been named in the extended train-on squad to face Samoa later this year.

But it remains to be seen where Walker’s long-term future lies at club level, with Canberra now launching an audacious play to try and lure the hooker to Australia.

