The Match Review Panel has once again had a busy season, with plenty of players across Super League spending some time on the sidelines through suspension.

The clubs, of course, also have the right to appeal any decisions from the MRP; and the latest player to have their ban overturned is Matty Lees, who has had his one-match ban for contact with referee Chris Kendall wiped off. The England international now becomes the second successful appeal St Helens have lodged this year too.

But that got us thinking, which clubs are the masters of the appeal in 2024? Well, with that thought in mind, here is a full breakdown of each club’s record of appeals.

Huddersfield Giants – 0

The Giants have yet to have their first successful appeal this season, despite a number of their players copping suspensions.

Warrington Wolves- 0

Likewise with Warrington, who haven’t had a successful appeal this year either.

Wigan Warriors – 1

Adam Keighran scores a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Defending champions Wigan have had one ban overturned. Centre Adam Keighran was initally on the receiving end of a one-game suspension for a dangerous throw in their 16-12 victory over St Helens in July; however on appeal he was found not guilty and the ban was overruled.

Salford Red Devils – 1

This season’s surprise package, Salford Red Devils, have also had some decent luck in the appeals front too with one ban overturned. Fullback Ryan Brierley was handed a one-match ban following their round one clash with Leeds Rhinos, but this was reduced to no charge following the appeal.

Leeds Rhinos – 1

The 2022 Grand Finalists have also notched one successful appeal this year. Captain Cam Smith copped a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in their round six meeting with Castleford Tigers; but upon appeal this was later reduced to a Grade A charge and the ban was wiped.

Hull KR – 1

The Robins have had a brilliant season on the pitch, and they have also tasted some success off it as well as they have claimed one successful appeal.

Centre Corey Hall was handed a Grade D Head Contact charge during a reserves clash with Warrington Wolves, which initially saw him handed a two-match ban, but the charges were quickly dismissed on appeal and the centre got off scot free.

Castleford Tigers – 1

Charbel Tasipale in action for Castleford Tigers

Craig Lingard’s side have also seen themselves win one appeal this season, and like KR it’s for a player no longer at the club. Back-rower Charbel Tasipale was handed a Grade C Head Contact charge in their opening game of the season against Wigan Warriors, but upon appeal this was reduced to a Grade B charge instead and he escaped a ban.

READ NEXT: Castleford Tigers target Parramatta Eels half-back as part of 2025 squad plans

Catalans Dragons – 2

It’s been a tough year in the South of France on the pitch, but the Dragons have managed to claim two successful appeals against the MRP.

The first of which came after the opening night of Super League, as Paul Seguier saw his Grade D Head Contact reduced to a Grade C charge instead, and his ban was reduced from two-games to a one. A few weeks later, new recruit Bayley Sironen was initially handed a Grade E Head Contact, but this was dismissed after tribunal.

Hull FC – 2

Hull FC’s Ligi Sao is sent off by referee Liam Moore during their Round 1 clash with rivals Hull KR at the MKM Stadium

Following in the footsteps of Les Dracs, Hull FC have also seen two of their appeals be successful this season.

Experienced forward Ligi Sao was given a Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour charge following their defeat to Hull FC in the first game of the season, which saw him cop an initial two-match ban, but this was later reduced to Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour charge instead and he only missed one game through suspension.

Pack collegue Jack Ashworth was handed a Grade D Head Contact charge against Catalans in round four, which resulted in a three-match ban, but reduced to a two-match ban upon appeal.

MORE HULL: Hull FC’s star-studded potential 2025 line-up following latest NRL signing

St Helens – 2

As mentioned in the introduction, St Helens have also had two successful appeals this season. The first came against outgoing winger Tommy Makinson receiveing a Grade D Head Contact charge after a red card against Hull KR, and intially received a three-game ban; however, this was reduced to two upon appeal.

Earlier this week, prop Lees was given a Grade B Contact with the Match Official charge, but the one-game ban was wiped off.

Leigh – 4

Sitting pretty at the top of the list is the Leigh Leopards, who have had a whopping four successful appeals this season. Jack Hughes was the first one, after his one-game ban for Grade B Dangerous Contact in their round one clash with Huddersfield Giants Huddersfield Giants was wiped off.

Centre Ricky Leutele and prop Tom Amone both copped Grade C Head Contact charges in the same game too – with Leutele getting a one-game ban and Amone getting a two-game ban, and following successful appeals Leutele got off scot free and Amone was only out for one week.

Rounding things off, skipper John Asiata copped a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge in round two, but this was also dismissed upon appeal.

READ NEXT: St Helens recruitment plans explained as Sione Mata’utia exit finalised and Waqa Blake decision discussed