Hull FC’s star-studded potential 2025 line-up following latest NRL signing

Hull FC have once again dipped into the market ahead of 2025, but this could be their best bit of business yet as Jordan Rapana moves to West Hull.

The Canberra winger will add plenty of experience to the squad, as he has notched an impressive 219 appearances in the NRL, with 214 of those coming for the Canberra Raiders, and also brings some international pedigree to the squad, with nine Test caps to his name for both New Zealand (seven) and the Cook Islands (three).

Rapana should slot striaght into the Hull FC starting team, but how will the rest of it look next year? With that thought in mind, here is our best bet at a potential Black and Whites starting 13 for 2025.

1. Jordan Rapana

We’ve got the new recruit in at fullback, with reports suggesting Jack Walker could be on his way out of the MKM Stadium this off-season.

Rapana may be more experienced on the wing, but he has also had his fair share of exposure at fullback, including in 13 games this season for the Raiders. He has also featured here at Test level too, and could be a decent option there in 2025.

2. Tom Briscoe

The former Leyther will likely retain his spot in the FC team following his mid-season arrival from Leigh. He adds a wealth of top-quality experience to the backline, and importantly will also take some of the load off youngster Lewis Martin. His partnership with Zak Hardaker from their time at Leigh will also be crucial in getting Hull on the front foot early doors.

3. Zak Hardaker

Zak Hardaker in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

The versatile back becomes the second new face in this line-up, as he will head to the MKM from Leigh in the off-season. Like Briscoe, Hardaker will add a lot of experience to Hull’s backline, but will also bring top quality performances which they have missed for large parts this year.

4. Ed Chamberlain

Ed Chamberlain in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Another ex-Leyther now, as Ed Chamberlin slots into the number four jumper. He is currently on loan at the club, but that will become a permanent move as of next year with him signing a three year deal. Chamberlain has been solid since moving to the MKM this year, but will be hoping for his side to improve next year.

5. Lewis Martin

A bright spark in a dark season in West Hull, and Lewis Martin should keep his spot in the starting side in 2025, assuming Rapana comes in to play fullback.

The 20-year-old has been a regular feature for the Airlie Birds, and has notched an impressive eight tries in his 24 outings this season. He will certainly be one to keep an eye on moving forwards following a good breakthrough campaign.

6. Jordan Abdull

Jordan Abdull in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

Another new face in the squad next season will be Jordan Abdull, who returns to the MKM for another spell. The half-back has once again struggled with injuries during his loan spell at Catalans, but when fit is up there with the best half-backs in Super League. If FC can get him properly fit and running, he could be a quality signing.

7. Aidan Sezer

Aidan Sezer (centre) pictured in action for Wests Tigers in 2024

Love Rugby League understands Aidan Sezer will be returning to the UK in 2025 to join Hull FC after just one year back in the NRL. His time at both Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos will have given him some solid Super League experience, and that should see him get the starting gig alongside Abdull next year.

8. Herman Ese’ese

Herman Ese’ese salutes the Hull FC supporters following a game in 2024

The prop has made a great start to life in the UK despite his team’s struggles, and he will likely be a key feature for them next year too. Ese’ese has added some genuine power and punch on both sides of the ball in his 22 appearances in Black and White, and will undoubtedly look for a repeat of that in 2025.

9. Amir Bourouh

Amir Bourouh walks out ahead of a Salford Red Devils game in 2024

Current Salford man Amir Bourouh is also on his way to West Hull for 2025, and he should come straight into the starting line-up. He is still developing at the top level, but the 23-year-old has already surpassed 50 Super League appearances so comes with some decent experience already under his belt.

10. Yusuf Aydin

Yusuf Aydin in action for Hull FC in 2024

After making the switch from city-rivals Hull KR, Yusef Aydin has given a very good account of himself. He has been able to find a consistent level of performance, and notably has complimented the work of Ese’ese through the middle, and their connection should only grow next year too.

11. Jed Cartwright

Jed Cartwright

Another mid-season recruit for the Airlie Birds who should keep his place is Jed Cartwright – who will be playing under his Dad, John, in 2025. He has had a mixed start to life in West Hull, but he joined the club at a difficult period and once things settle down he should prove to be a good addition.

12. Oli Holmes

Oliver Holmes in action for Leigh Leopards in 2023

Another Leigh man heading to Hull next season is Oli Holmes, who should slot directly into the back-row next year.

He is yet another experienced head coming into the squad, with over 300 career apperances to his name, and this could really help take the FC pack up a gear. Holmes will also have a good connection with either centre, which will provide some continunity to whichever edge he is deployed on.

13. John Asiata

Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata in action in 2024

Rounding off our list is current Leigh captain John Asiata. His signing certainly caused a stir, but he will add some real quality around the park and could easily become the focal point of the side next year.

BENCH: Cade Cust, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Ligi Sao

