Super League-bound duo included in 11 player departures from Parramatta Eels

Parramatta Eels have confirmed that 11 players have departed the club following the conclusion of their 2024 NRL campaign, including two players who are heading for Super League.

One of those is Zac Cini, who will join Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal, with the Super League club last month announcing him as their first new recruit for 2025 to go alongside the permanent signings of the Senior twins.

The 24-year-old outside-back made his NRL debut for Wests Tigers in 2024, playing four first-grade games for the club. Cini hasn’t played in the NRL for Parramatta, but scored 11 tries in 20 games for the Eels’ New South Wales Cup side in 2023.

Meanwhile, Samoa international half-back Daejarn Asi is the other player reportedly on his way to Super League, with the Eels having officially announced his departure.

According to reports in The Australian back in August, the publication stated that Asi is ‘expected to move to Super League’ – but his next destination has yet to be confirmed by any club.

The 24-year-old has made 42 appearances in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors and the Eels since making his first-grade debut in 2020, with 14 of those coming for Parramatta in 2024.

Asi has won two caps for Samoa on the international stage and has also played two times for the Māori All Stars.

Former Featherstone Rovers prop among 11 departures from Parramatta Eels

The Eels have also bid farewell to Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ofahiki Ogden, Makahesi Makatoa, Morgan Harper and Blaize Talagi: all of whom were members of Jason Ryles’ ‘top 30’ first team squad.

Makatoa is a familiar name to British rugby league fans, with the Cook Islands international having spent the 2019 campaign in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers.

In addition, Ethan Sanders and Matt Arthur, the son of Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur, will move on from Parramatta’s development list.

Extended squad members Isaac Lumelume – a Fiji international – and Lorenzo Mulitalo will also depart the Eels.

A club statement read: “Thank you to each and every player who has been part of our club; we appreciate all their hard work and dedication and wish them and their families the best for the future.”

