My Ultimate Team: Warrington Wolves star Toby King picks best 13 of players he’s played alongside with caveat included

Warrington Wolves centre Toby King is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, this season’s new feature on Love Rugby League.

The 28-year-old came through the academy ranks at Warrington and has gone on to make more than 150 in primrose and blue since his first-team debut in 2014.

King, who has represented both England and Ireland on the international stage, has also enjoyed loan spells with Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors over the last two years.

Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, King has selected his ultimate 17 of players he has lined up alongside during his career: but there’s a caveat included. The flamboyant centre has chosen not to include any current Warrington players in his Ultimate Team as he doesn’t want to show bias to – or upset – some of his team-mates!

And without further ado, here is King’s Ultimate Team: and it’s pretty impressive.

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Just his speed out of the back and his skill level… He can change a game can’t he? So I’ll go with him at number one.

2. Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves)

I must say sorry to Abbas Miski, but I’ve got to go with Tom Lineham! I played with him here at Warrington for five years, so I’ve got to put The Flying Pig in there.

3. Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

Mr Huddersfield! He’s one of those guys that just gets better with age and I used to watch him when I was younger as well.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Class.

5. Ash Handley (England)

I’ve played alongside Ash for England and for England Academy as well. He’s a class player: he’s got it all, the finishing, the strength coming out of yardage and pace.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

It has to be Bev French.

7. Chris Sandow (Warrington Wolves)

Chris Sandow was class and was a good kicker as well to be fair. Chris and Bev would be a good partnership in the halves!

8. Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves)

The Vegan Warrior. I’ve played with him for England and Ireland.

9. Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Daz Clark, 100 per cent. This one speaks for itself.

10. George King (Warrington Wolves and Ireland)

I played with my bro George for Warrington and Ireland. Unbelievable. I can’t not have him – put him as captain.

11. Ben Westwood (Warrington Wolves)

Super Bennie Westwood in the back-row. Warrington legend.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

I’ve got to go with Faz as well.

13. Matty Davis (Warrington Wolves)

The Axe they call him. He does a lot of things that goes under the radar so I’ll go with Matty Davis.

Sub: Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves)

Utility value from Jake at 14 on the bench. He’ll give us some speed.

Sub: Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

We’ve not had any big boppers in this team so far and he’s a big fella, so I’ll have Patrick Mago on the bench.

Sub: Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves)

Since he’s currently on loan at Salford, I can have big Joe in this team! I’ll chuck him on the bench.

Sub: Brad Dwyer (Warrington Wolves)

We need a hooker on the bench so I’ll go with Brad Dwyer. A real livewire.

