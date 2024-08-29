Seven-strong Super League Young Player of Year predicted shortlist includes three from Wigan Warriors

We are entering the business end of the Super League season: and it’s safe to say that there’s been a helluva lot of outstanding young players on show in 2024.

There’s always plenty of debate at this time of year about who should be crowned the Steve Prescott Man of Steel, who should be in the Super League Dream Team and who should be crowned the Young Player of the Year.

And with that, the Young Player of the Year award got us thinking: who is in contention this year? Below, Love Rugby League has made a prediction of which players will be on the shortlist for the accolade at the end of season Super League awards.

Note: the eligibility criteria for the Young Player of the Year award is that they must be under 21 at the start of the campaign.

And without further ado, here’s our seven picks for who could be the 2024 Super League Young Player of the Year..

7. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Hull FC have endured a tough old season with injuries and suspensions: but what that has done is give the chance for homegrown talent to make the step up to Super League, with Martin being one of those. The 20-year-old winger has had an impressive campaign from an individual standpoint, scoring eight tries in 21 games.

6. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Hanley has had to be patient for his chance at Leigh since arriving ahead of the 2023 season from neighbours Wigan: but he has taken his opportunity with both hands. Hanley, who is 22 now but was 21 at the start of the campaign, has scored 14 tries in 23 appearances for the Leopards in 2024 and has impressed in both the wing and centre positions.

5. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Eckersley has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season with Wigan, scoring six tries in 14 appearances, including one in their Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley, which will undoubtedly be his career highlight (so far!). The Oldham native possesses great utility value, being able to play fullback, wing and centre. A bright future indeed.

4. George Delaney (St Helens)

St Helens have had a number of injuries across the park this season, which has seen young players such as Delaney step up and come to the fore. The 20-year-old has made 21 appearances for Paul Wellens’ side in 2024, starting 10 of those. Delaney is already blossoming into one of the competition’s premiere props.

3. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba has quickly become a key member of Wigan’s forward pack this season, making 22 appearances, starting 19 of those. The towering back-rower causes plenty of damage for opposition defences with his barnstorming carries. The sky is the limit for the big man, you feel.

2. Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

The 21-year-old has been nothing short of a sensation for Sam Burgess’ side this season. He tackles anything that comes in his way and runs a good line on the edge. It’s not difficult to see why he will be plying his trade in the NRL with Canberra Raiders next year.

1. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

It’s hard to believe O’Neill is still so young given the fact he has played almost 70 games for Wigan since making his first team debut in 2021. He has already won a Super League title, League Leaders’ Shield, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge with his boyhood club. After earning his England debut earlier this year, you suspect O’Neill is only going to get even better from hereon.

