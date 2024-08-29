Every Super League club’s best and worst outcome revealed in incredible final month of season

There are just four rounds of the regular season remaining, and for the vast majority of Super League clubs, there’s still plenty to play for.

Here, we look at what could unfold for all 12 top flights comes in both the best and worst case scenarios over the next month or so…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers celebrate a win at St Helens in 2024

Castleford are one of two clubs who don’t have to worry about finishing in the top two, the play-offs or bottom! The Tigers’ best and worst outcomes in terms of the league ladder therefore aren’t that much different. This last month for them will be about blooding in young talent and boss Craig Lingard seeing where reinforcements are needed for 2025.

Current position: 10th

Remaining fixtures: Hull FC (A), Leigh (H), St Helens (A), Huddersfield (A)

Best outcome: 9th

Worst outcome: 10th

Catalans Dragons

Out of form Catalans are clinging onto their spot in the play-offs by a thread. Wins are needed, and fast, to ensure they end the campaign in the top six if they’re to have any chance of making it three trips to Old Trafford in the last four years.

Current position: 6th

Remaining fixtures: Wigan (H), Salford (A), London (H), Hull FC (A)

Best outcome: 4th

Worst outcome: 8th

DRAGONS: Every Super League player out of contract at the end of 2024 after Catalans Dragons confirm Matthieu Laguerre retention

Huddersfield Giants

From left to right: Sam Hewitt, Leroy Cudjoe and Olly Russell celebrate a try for Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend in 2024

Huddersfield, like Castleford, have very little to play for when it comes to where they’re going to end up on the Super League ladder come the end of the season. The Giants are still without a permanent head coach though, and interim boss Luke Robinson will continue his audition for the role, which is reason enough for his side to want to impress in these last few games.

Current position: 9th

Remaining fixtures: St Helens (H), London (H), Warrington (H), Castleford (H)

Best outcome: 9th

Worst outcome: 10th

Hull FC

Hull’s aim this year has been evident from very early on in the campaign, avoid finishing bottom. With London struggling to cope in the top flight, it looked like FC’s job would be done for them – but the Broncos have improved in recent weeks and the pair are now level on competition points.

Interim Airlie Birds boss Simon Grix might need to mastermind a win or two to ensure they (and IMG) aren’t left with egg on their faces!

Current position: 11th

Remaining fixtures: Castleford (H), Leeds (A), Salford (H), Catalans (A)

Best outcome: 11th

Worst outcome: 12th

AIRLIE BIRDS: Super League form table – Hull FC rock bottom as all 12 teams are ranked

Hull KR

Ryan Hall celebrates a try for Hull KR in 2024

The tale couldn’t be more different across the city, with KR in pole position to win the League Leaders’ Shield! If they do, they’ll end a 39-year wait for a major honour, and at this moment in time, you’d be silly to back against them in the play-offs.

Craven Park has been a fortress for Willie Peters’ side this year, and two of their last four are on home soil. Win those two, and they’ll be in a very good position to at least finish in the top two. If they do that, they’ll have a home semi-final in the play-offs, just 80 minutes from Old Trafford.

Current position: 1st

Remaining fixtures: Salford (H), Wigan (A), Leigh (A), Leeds (H)

Best outcome: 1st (League Leaders’ Shield winners)

Worst outcome: 3rd

Leeds Rhinos

It’s been another poor year for Leeds, BUT they’re still in with a great shout of making the top six, and if they do, then who knows what might happen? The Rhinos are currently two places and two competition points outside of the play-off spots, with joint-bottom sides London and Hull FC next up.

Current position: 8th

Remaining fixtures: London (A), Hull FC (H), Wigan (A), Hull KR (A)

Best outcome: 4th

Worst outcome: 8th

RHINOS: The stellar stats behind Lachlan Miller’s ‘attacking masterclass’ in Leeds Rhinos’ victory against Catalans Dragons

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards celebrate a try in 2024

If Leigh don’t end up getting into the top six come the end of the season, they’ll be cursing their home draw with Castleford back in May, throwing away a 28-16 lead in the last 10 minutes and then being unable to find a winner in 10 minutes of Golden Point extra time.

The Leopards are sat one competition point outside of the play-off spots as things stand, and still have to play three of the current top six before the end of the season – all at home!

Current position: 7th

Remaining fixtures: Warrington (H), Castleford (A), Hull KR (H), St Helens (H)

Best outcome: 4th

Worst outcome: 8th

London Broncos

Sadly, London will be demoted regardless of what happens come the end of the campaign. But if they can avoid finishing bottom, it’ll be a huge moral victory for them and a big kick in the teeth for IMG. The Broncos’ points difference is inferior to Hull FC’s, so they’re going to need to pull at least one more win from somewhere to avoid ending the year 12th.

Current position: 12th

Remaining fixtures: Leeds (H), Huddersfield (A), Catalans (A), Warrington (A)

Best outcome: 11th

Worst outcome: 12th

BRONCOS EXCLUSIVE: Lee Kershaw update as winger makes decision on London Broncos future and 2025

Salford Red Devils

Nene Macdonald celebrates a try for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Finishing in the top six for a second time in three seasons is firmly in Salford’s hands, with a three-point gap between them and 7th-placed Leigh at the moment. Three of the Red Devils’ remaining four games though are against teams currently in the play-off spots, and you feel they’ll need to win at least two of the four.

Current position: 4th

Remaining fixtures: Hull KR (A), Catalans (H), Hull FC (A), Wigan (A)

Best outcome: 3rd

Worst outcome: 8th

St Helens

Saints, who have never not been involved in the play-offs in the history of Super League, also still have work to do to cement their spot in the top six. Their workload is arguably more than that of Salford given they have two competition points fewer heading into the last four rounds of the campaign.

Paul Wellens’ side are only one competition point above 7th-placed Leigh, who they still have to face away from home along with top two chasers Warrington. Wins against Huddersfield and Castleford are simply non-negotiable.

Current position: 5th

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (A), Warrington (A), Castleford (H), Leigh (A)

Best outcome: 4th

Worst outcome: 8th

SAINTS: St Helens coach Paul Wellens issues update on Alex Walmsley’s ‘freak’ injury, reveals more fitness doubts ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash

Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves celebrate a try during their Challenge Cup semi-final victory against Huddersfield Giants

Warrington haven’t finished in Super League’s top two since winning the League Leaders’ Shield in 2016, but will still fancy their chances of doing so this year. Sam Burgess’ side are two competition points behind both Hull KR and Wigan as things stand, but that pair play each other, so at least one will drop points.

Finishing in the top two will be their main aim, and it could come down to points difference as to whether that happens. With Huddersfield and London as the Wire’s last two opponents, they’ll fancy their chances of being able to run that particular tally up if required.

Current position: 3rd

Remaining fixtures: Leigh (A), St Helens (H), Huddersfield (A), London (H)

Best outcome: 1st (League Leaders’ Shield winners)

Worst outcome: 3rd

Wigan Warriors

Wigan have finished in the top two in 11 of the last 14 seasons, and it’s still in their hands to do so again this season. To win the League Leaders’ Shield for a second year on the spin, Matt Peet’s side may well need to win all four of their remaining games – but three wins would likely be enough for 2nd spot.

Just like Warrington and Hull KR, the Warriors know they will definitely have some form of home advantage in the play-offs, they’re just hoping it comes in the semi-finals rather than the week prior in the elimination round.

Current position: 2nd

Remaining fixtures: Catalans (A), Hull KR (H), Leeds (H), Salford (H)

Best outcome: 1st (League Leaders’ Shield winners)

Worst outcome: 3rd

WARRIORS: Super League’s Dream Team of players 23 and under includes FOUR Wigan Warriors stars