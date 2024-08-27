Super League form table: Hull KR top, Hull FC bottom as all 12 teams ranked

There are just four rounds of the regular Super League season remaining: and all 12 teams find themselves in contrasting runs of form.

Although a couple of teams appear not to have much to play for over the final month of the campaign, there’s still an enormous amount riding on nearly every single game left to play in 2024.

And over the last five games, a number of teams are beginning to hit their strides at the right time. Below, Love Rugby League brings you the form table across the past five weeks..

It’s Hull Kingston Rovers who sit on top with five wins from their last five: the only team to have 10 points from the last available 10. In fact, their last defeat came eight games ago against Catalans Dragons on July 6.

There are three teams who have taken eight points from a maximum of 10 over the last five games and they are a North West trio of Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos have won three from their last five games, with both teams returning to winning ways in Round 23.

Catalans Dragons and London Broncos are next with two wins from their last five and incredibly, you have to go all the way down to ninth in the form table to find St Helens, who have an inferior points difference in the form table compared to Catalans and London.

Huddersfield Giants are sat in 10th, with Luke Robinson’s side having won just once in the last five outings.

And at the bottom, with no points taken from the last 10, are Castleford Tigers and Hull FC, with the latter officially bottom via points difference in the form table.

1. Hull KR – 10 points (PD +140)

Elliot Minchella scoring a try for Hull KR at Magic Weekend

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London Broncos (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

Round 22: Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (W)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (W)

2. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD +64)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (W)

Round 2 (rearranged): Wigan 28-6 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (W)

Round 22: Leigh 26-0 Salford (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (W)

3. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD +54)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (W)

Round 22: Warrington 24-6 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (W)

4. Wigan Warriors – 8 points (PD +48)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (W)

Round 2 (rearranged): Wigan 28-6 Leigh (W)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Wigan 20-0 St Helens (W)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (W)

5. Salford Red Devils – 6 points (PD +37)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (L)

Round 22: Leigh 26-0 Salford (L)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (W)

6. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD +32)

Leeds Rhinos pair Paul Momirovski (right) and Rhyse Martin (left)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (L)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Warrington 24-6 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-16 Catalans (W)

7. Catalans Dragons – 4 points (PD -27)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (W)

Round 22: Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-16 Catalans (L)

8. London Broncos – 4 points (PD -31)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London (L)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (W)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (L)

Round 22: London 29-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (L)

9. St Helens – 4 points (PD -57)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (W)

Round 22: Wigan 20-0 St Helens (L)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (L)

10. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD -85)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (L)

Round 22: Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (W)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (L)

11. Castleford Tigers – 0 points (PD -78)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (L)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

Round 22: Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (L)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (L)

12. Hull FC – 0 points (PD -121)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (L)

Round 22: London 29-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (L)

