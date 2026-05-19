Warrington Wolves close in on Sam Burgess contract decision

Sam Burgess is set to extend his stay at Warrington Wolves with a new contract set to be agreed.

Burgess, who is off-contract at the end of the season, has overseen an impressive return to form in 2026 and the club has now decided to move forward with the England icon as their head coach beyond the end of the campaign.

Discussions have been ongoing for several weeks and sources have now indicated that talks have advanced to a point where there is a high level of confidence that a new contract will be finalised imminently, ensuring Burgess remains at the club for a fourth season.

Arriving in 2024, Burgess’ first season was superb. The Wire reached the Challenge Cup Final and finished third in Super League, breaking the competition’s all-time record for fewest points conceded in a 27-round season in the process.

However, 2025 saw a massive drop off in results. The Wolves did reach Wembley once again, narrowly losing to Hull KR. But in the league, they failed to reach the play-offs in a bitterly disappointing campaign, one that ended with the club’s hierarchy publicly backing their coach after a review of the season.

Heading into the current campaign under pressure, Warrington have returned to their 2024 levels and currently sit third in Super League, two points behind league leaders St Helens with a game in hand. They reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals before losing out to Hull KR.

Burgess set for extended stay

The off-season saw Steve McNamara brought into the club to assist Burgess, though there was a wide belief that the former England head coach would eventually succeed Burgess down the line.

That, however, has not come to fruition, with McNamara set to join his hometown club, Hull FC, as their new head coach in 2027.

His impending departure did change the dynamics for Warrington’s decision-makers, who had potentially lost their succession plan for whenever Burgess moved on.

But with results and performances both improving and the Wire emerging as contenders in the opening third of the season, the club’s hierarchy has seen enough to enter talks with Burgess over a new contract, and those discussions are set to be concluded imminently, which will see the former NRL Grand Final winner remain at the club for at least a fourth season.

A longer stint than expected

When Burgess was appointed as Warrington head coach, many anticipated that his stay would not be a long one.

When he was strongly linked with the Perth Bears job last year, it appeared that his route back to the NRL had been secured. However, Mal Meninga ultimately landed the role and with Burgess coming under increasing pressure for Warrington’s form at the time, his coaching career appeared uncertain.

However, an excellent start to this season has seen Burgess take credit, while his continued willingness to back youth has also reaped benefits, with Ewan Irwin and Cai Taylor-Wray being the latest academy products to emerge as important players in the first team under Burgess’ watch.