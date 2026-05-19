Wakefield Trinity in talks to sign NRL cross-code star

Wakefield Trinity are chasing a deal to sign iconic Fijian winger Suliasi Vunivalu.

Vunivalu, who enjoyed a prolific NRL career with Melbourne Storm, has more recently been playing rugby union and is currently in France representing Top 14 side La Rohelle.

But Love Rugby League can reveal that Wakefield are closing in on a deal to sign Vunivalu ahead of the 2027 season in a move that would see them land another high-quality addition to their squad heading into the new season.

Vunivalu, 30, is currently out of action as he rehabilitates from an ACL injury, but is anticipated to be fit in time for the start of the 2027 season.

During his time in rugby league he enjoyed a remarkable career, scoring 86 tries in 111 appearances for the Storm. In five seasons, he played in four Grand Finals, winning two of them. He was also part of the Melbourne side that won the 2018 World Club Challenge, scoring in the 38-4 win over Leeds Rhinos.

His debut season saw him break records, scoring the most tries of any debuting player in a season as he crossed 23 times. He was also the Dally M top try-scorer in two consecutive seasons, winning the award in 2016 and 2017.

Internationally he was prolific too, scoring 12 tries in 10 appearances for Fiji, which included a memorable win over New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup.

Move to rugby union

Vunivalu crossed codes at the end of 2020, signing for Queensland Reds. He spent four years with the Reds making 39 appearances and scoring 16 tries. Internationally, he made seven appearances for Australia, representing the Wallabies at the 2022 World Cup. In 2025, he made the move to France with La Rochelle. He is in his second season with the French club as it stands but is currently out with an ACL injury.

But now, a return to rugby league is in the works and it is with Wakefield, who have identified him as a player who can once again help them go to another level.

Exciting times for Wakefield Trinity

After already securing the services of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on a marquee deal, the prospect of adding Vunivalu to their ranks is an enticing one.

A potential back three of RTS, Vunivalu and Tom Johnstone would give Wakefield genuine strike in their backline, complimented by a strong pack and an in-form Jake Trueman. Wakefield have also signed Leeds Rhinos’ ball-playing forward, Cameron Smith, for the 2027 season, as well as young centre Ned McCormack.

Wakefield, who made the play-offs in 2025, are in the battle to make the top six again this season. They are currently fifth in the table, just four points behind league leaders St Helens.