Hull KR were required to pay Warrington a fee for the signing of Tevita Pangai Jr as the Wolves held the forward’s registration with the Rugby Football League (RFL).

LoveRugbyLeague exclusively revealed last month that reigning Super League champions KR had completed a deal to take Pangai Jr to Craven Park until the end of 2026.

The prop had been plying his trade in the lower echelons of France’s domestic rugby union pyramid following his exit from Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Ahead of 2026, he had initially agreed a deal to join Warrington, but that never came to fruition and Wire allowed him to move on to pastures new.

However, LoveRugbyLeague can now confirm Pangai Jr’s registration with the RFL was retained by Warrington.

Accordingly, to acquire the services of the front-rower, Rovers had to come to a financial agreement with their fellow Super League club.

That financial agreement has now been reached, and on Sunday afternoon, KR were finally able to announce the arrival of the 30-year-old on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Hull KR’s payment to Warrington explained as Tevita Pangai Jr signing confirmed

Australia-born Tonga international Pangai Jr has just shy of 150 NRL appearances on his CV having featured at first-grade level Down Under for Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Dolphins.

A Tonga international, he made 23 appearances across all competitions for Catalans last term.

As his signing was announced by the Robins, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining Hull KR.

“I just want to thank Willie (Peters), Paul (Lakin) and the rest of the board for giving me this opportunity to join a winning culture and be in a great environment, which can hopefully allow me to play my best rugby.”

The veteran forward will link up with Rovers’ squad this coming week, and is now eligible to make his debut as soon as required.

Head coach Peters added: “We want to welcome Tevita to Hull KR.

“Tevita has played at the highest level. On his day, Tevita is one of the most devastating forwards in the game.

“Tevita is hungry and determined to win over the fans and his team-mates.”