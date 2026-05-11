Challenge Cup Team of the Week: SEVEN Hull KR players lead way

After two wonderful displays from Wigan Warriors and Hull KR in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, it’s perhaps no surprise that both finalists dominate this week’s picks.

Here is the 13 we think caught the eye the most..

1. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

A marvellous display from fullback. As stand-ins go, there aren’t many better across Super League – how do Rovers fit him in when Arthur Mourgue is fit?

2. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

His other winger, Noah Hodkinson, was magnificent – but Hodkinson just gets the nod for us after a brilliant performance for the Warriors.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

He had a slow start to 2026 but Hiku is now thriving in a Rovers shirt once again. A blockbuster display in the win over Warrington, with some unbelievable work with and without the ball.

4. Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

Hard to leave him out after yet another wonderful performance. His work goes unnoticed sometimes: but it really shouldn’t.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Two more tries for Rovers’ go-to winger, and a number of huge contributions across the game on Sunday that were well worth an inclusion in this team.

6. Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors)

All eyes were on the returning Harry Smith on Saturday afternoon but it was arguably Farrimond who took the game by the scruff of the neck in attack, with some brilliant contributions as Wigan reached Wembley again.

7. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

The standout player of the weekend. A classy operator who had his hands on everything Rovers did well in the win over Warrington.

8. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Did a proper shift for Wigan in the middle of the park.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

Absolutely sensational from dummy-half in the win against St Helens.

10. Tom Amone (Hull KR)

Emerging into a real leader in the Hull KR pack after his move in the off-season. Amone is looking every inch like the player who starred for Leigh Leopards.

11. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Absolutely sensational in defence for Rovers – led everything they pride themselves on well without the ball in the victory on Sunday afternoon.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Has the tendency to dip in and out of games but when the crucial moments arrive, Nsemba is often all over them.

13. Oli Partington (Wigan Warriors)

It felt like a matter of time before Wigan started Partington at 13 over Kaide Ellis: and now that moment has arrived, it has proven to be a wise decision. An absolute colossus with and without the ball in the win on Saturday.