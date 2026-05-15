Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur says an announcement on Brodie Croft’s future will be made next week as a move to Warrington Wolves nears.

The halfback is understood to have signed a marquee, three-year contract with the Wolves heading into 2027, in a move that will see the Rhinos lose another of their senior players at the end of the year.

Croft will be the latest in a growing line of players at Headingley who are departing the club at the end of this season. Cameron Smith has agreed to sign for Wakefield Trinity while three more key men – Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and James McDonnell – are going to Perth Bears in the NRL.

Arthur was reluctant to talk about Croft’s future pre-match at Wigan Warriors on Friday evening, telling Sky Sports, they had agreed to ‘shelve’ any discussions.

But with the game out of the way and Leeds beaten 24-4, Arthur did break his silence on the matter and admitted there is now an announcement set for next week on Croft’s future – as the Rhinos prepare to confirm they will be losing another big name.

Arthur told the press: “We’ll have to wait. We said this week we wanted to focus on the game, and we pushed it to next week. They’ll be an announcement with what’s happening there.”

The Leeds coach stressed that the news surrounding Croft was not a factor in Leeds’ underwhelming display on Friday night – but he did concede his side failed to do ‘the basics’.

“We got beat on the basics,” Arthur said. “I thought our effort was good and our team identity was good but they were too good for us on both sides of the ball. We didn’t do the basics of the game well enough.”