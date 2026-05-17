Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has confirmed Joe Philbin will sit out another week with his knee issue, but Sam Stone is set to return against Bradford Bulls.

Forward duo Philbin and Stone both missed Wire‘s 24-16 victory over in France against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday evening.

Bouncing back strong from last weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, the Wolves raced into a 24-0 lead early on in the second half at the Stade Michel Bendichou.

But hosts Toulouse then gained momentum and scored 16 unanswered points to narrow the margin of victory for the visitors down to just eight points.

Warrington coach delivers injury update on forward duo following Toulouse win

Ahead of the trip across the Channel to face one of Super League’s newly-promoted sides, head coach Burgess had confirmed prop Philbin would be absent due to a minor knee injury.

Wire host another of the competition’s new boys next Sunday as Bradford make the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and post-match in Toulouse, Burgess provided an update.

The Warrington boss explained: “He (Philbin) has got a slight knee issue, if anything he might miss one more game.

“He’ll be pushing to play next week, but given there’s break after (for the Challenge Cup final), I don’t think I’ll take any risks.

“Everyone finished the game, I don’t think (there were any fresh injuries).”

Stone’s absence in Toulouse was the more surprising of the forward pair, but it wouldn’t appear there is any great concern for the back-rower, who is expected to feature against the Bulls.

When Burgess’ former club come to town next weekend, his side will go in search of a ninth Super League victory of the season having now won eight of their opening ten.

On Stone’s issue, Burgess confirmed: “He’s fine, he could have played.

“He’s been carrying an injury for a month, so we just felt it was a good opportunity to give him a break.

“He’ll play next week.”