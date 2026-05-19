Leeds Rhinos will fight the three-match ban handed to fullback Lachie Miller at an appeal on Tuesday evening – but Fergus McCormack will deputise for the Australian if that appeal fails.

Miller was banned for three matches on Monday after being deemed to have made unnecessary contact with an opponent during the Rhinos’ defeat to Wigan Warriors last weekend.

That leaves Leeds with a huge gap in their spine, with Miller one of the outstanding performers in Super League so far in 2026.

However, there is still a chance he could be cleared to play after Brad Arthur insisted they will take on the RFL at a judiciary hearing on Tuesday night.

That comes with risk, as Miller would get more penalty points if it fails – but it would not be enough to increase his ban from three matches to four, leaving Leeds in a position where they want to fight for Miller.

“We’re going to appeal it,” Arthur said. “Lachie is a person of great character and we want to appeal and we need to let it run its course. But we’ll be appealing it tonight.

“He’ll get more points (if it fails) but he doesn’t lose a game. Once the discounts come into play and reductions come in with the system it might be six points instead of five he carries over after the ban. We want to support him as a club and we think he’ll have a real good case.”

Fergus McCormack to stand in

Arthur insists he will back youth at Headingley by giving youngster McCormack an opportunity to show his worth at fullback in the absence of Miller, if the Australian is missing.

Arthur said there was a temptation to move utility Chris Hankinson to fullback but instead, he will hand another talented youngster from the Rhinos an opportunity at the highest level if they are without their first-choice fullback.

He said: “We’re going to give Fergus an opportunity to play fullback. We could have moved Chank (Chris Hankinson) there and made changes but we’ve got these kids here and we said at the start of the year we’ve got depth and we need to back it.”

Presley Cassell to return as prop ruled out

There will be another change for Leeds on Friday evening against Huddersfield, too – with prop Tom Holroyd rested due to a slight back problem.

That means a return to first-team action for young forward Presley Cassell, who will come in for just his third Leeds appearance of the season.

Ironically his last Super League appearance was for the club he will line up against on Friday, having made a one-week loan switch to the Giants earlier this season.

Arthur said: “I wish the rule over here was we all had to announce our teams in the week and give fans something to look forward to.

“Tom Holroyd has got a bit of back stiffness from the weekend’s game which is unfortunate for him. Presley has been waiting and he was one of the better reserve grade performers last week. We’ve gone five or six weeks without injury and a couple of spots have opened up.”

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