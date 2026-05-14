Super League returns after the break for the Challenge Cup with Round 11 of the new season – as the midway point of the campaign approaches.

Here’s who we’re backing to come out on top in the seven games this weekend..

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

The weekend starts with what, on paper at least, looks to be a fairly straightforward match-up between two teams that have had very different seasons so far.

Add in the fact that the Saints will likely be smarting after the manner of their defeat to Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup, and you’d assume they would have an evening with minimal fuss in West Yorkshire against a pretty poor Huddersfield side.

Prediction: St Helens by 16.

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Game of the weekend without question, two sides with genuine title hopes clash at the Brick on Friday evening – and it’s the toughest game of the weekend to call.

Leeds will be fresher from the week off without doubt, but Wigan will be rolling with huge momentum after dismantling the Saints. However, we think the Rhinos pose a much sterner test than St Helens did – and we’re backing them to cause a big upset!

Prediction: Leeds Rhinos by 4.

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Friday’s other game sees Wakefield host Catalans, and Trinity will be quietly confident they can continue their excellent start to the season with another win.

They were beaten by French opposition at home at the start of this season when Toulouse stunned them in the opening round – but there’ll be no repeat here.

Prediction: Wakefield Trinity by 8.

York Knights v Castleford Tigers

Another intriguing game is on Saturday afternoon at the LNER, as two teams in the lower reaches of Super League do battle.

They both need a win, and this will have been a game both had circled in the calendar a good while ago as one to target. Who comes out on top? York’s home form has been good since coming into Super League, and they’ll be confident of another scalp here. We’re tipping them.

Prediction: York Knights by 6.

Toulouse v Warrington Wolves

One game that feels pretty routine in terms of a prediction is Warrington’s trip to the south of France on Saturday evening to take on Toulouse. Sam Burgess’ side will be reeling from their disappointing exit in the Challenge Cup last weekend, and they will be keen to bounce back. We’re backing them to do just that.

Prediction: Warrington Wolves by 16.

Leigh Leopards v Hull KR

Two teams in very, very good form meet at the LSV on Saturday – and this has the makings of a real cracker. Leigh and Hull KR have played out some classics in their recent history, and this could be yet another brilliant game to tune in to.

However, we’re just going with the reigning champions to halt Leigh’s excellent form of late.

Prediction: Hull KR by 6.

Bradford Bulls v Hull FC

The final game of Round 11 comes at Odsal Stadium. Bradford have had a tough time of it lately but they have a huge swell of players back available this weekend, a major boost for Kurt Haggerty. Throw in the fact it’s at home, and Bradford are much more comfortable at home, and it’s not hard to see another upset..

Prediction: Bradford Bulls by 2.