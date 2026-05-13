Ryan Brown will remain with Leigh this weekend rather than featuring out on loan, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Front-rower Brown, who arrived from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2025 campaign, made his Leigh debut earlier this season in the Challenge Cup against North Wales Crusaders and has so far played six games for the Leopards across all competitions.

In addition to those six games, he has featured out on loan in the Championship for Salford RLFC, Barrow Raiders and Widnes Vikings.

His debut for Widnes came in a win at Salford last weekend, with the youngster – who will turn 21 later this week – catching the eye as he scored a try in a 32-6 success.

But rather than remaining with the Vikings for their 1895 Cup quarter-final tie against Newcastle Thunder this weekend, he will form part of Leigh’s wider squad for Saturday evening’s Super League clash with Hull KR.

Leigh Leopards make Ryan Brown loan decision following try-scoring Widnes Vikings debut

Brown has 45 total appearances to his name at senior level, with the try he notched last weekend just the second of his career to date.

Leigh boss Lam explained: “We put him out on loan last week because we didn’t have a game and he hasn’t played much game time.

“The priority for us last week was to make sure he got some game time, which he did, and he played really well which we’re really proud of him for.

“He ticked a box, but he won’t be there this week on loan, he’ll be in our 20/21 and be that cover if any one of the middles doesn’t make the game.”

Elsewhere, it’s also been confirmed that Ben McNamara’s loan at fellow Super League outfit Bradford Bulls appears to have come to an abrupt end through injury.

McNamara, who can play at hooker or in the halves, featured for the Bulls in their defeat to Wigan at the start of the month.

But Lam revealed: “Ben had a bit of a thumb issue playing for Bradford, so we’re getting some x-rays on that today.

“We’ll know more by 6pm tonight what his role is, but if there’s anything wrong with the hand, then he obviously won’t go out on loan.

“He’ll stay with us for this week.”