Hull KR boss Willie Peters kept his cards close to his chest regarding Arthur Mourgue’s potential return this weekend, with no hints given as to whether he will rotate his squad ahead of the Challenge Cup final.

Last weekend saw the Robins book their spot in the cup final for the third time in the last four seasons, winning their semi-final tie 32-12 against Warrington Wolves in Doncaster.

Before the showpiece comes around against Wigan under the Wembley arch on May 30, Rovers must first get through Super League clashes against Leigh Leopards and the Warriors themselves.

Full-back Mourgue has been sidelined since suffering a pectoral injury in March’s World Club Challenge triumph over NRL kings Brisbane Broncos, with Saturday evening’s trip to Leigh earmarked as his return for a number of weeks.

But with the game against the Leopards now just a few days away, head coach Peters was tight-lipped over the France international’s potential return to the field.

Hull KR coach coy on Arthur Mourgue return as squad rotation policy addressed

Speaking in Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Peters was asked the question of Mourgue’s return, with Jack Broadbent having proven a capable deputy in recent weeks.

The Australian said: “We’ll make a decision on that. We’ve got two very good options, and it’s certainly not an easy decision.

“Obviously, we can only have one at full-back, and it’s a decision that will be made through the coaches and we’ll go from there.

“As I said last week, he was sharp last week and he trained again today. He looks in decent shape.”

Rovers have been rocked in the build-up to the trip to Leigh by the loss of back-rower James Batchelor, who will miss their Super League games against the Leopards and Wigan having been stood down by the RFL owing to concussion protocols.

Questions remain over whether Peters will opt to rotate his squad in preparation for the Challenge Cup final, but he used the situation around Batchelor’s enforced absence to aid his case in giving nothing away.

The Rovers boss explained: ” We’ll get through this week first, we’ll have a look at it and see where we’re at.

“Rugby league changes pretty quickly, obviously we didn’t know about (James) Batchelor and only realised yesterday.

“That’s obviously changed a few things, and in general, you might have a plan but then things happen.

“We’ll get through this game first, and see where we’re at.”