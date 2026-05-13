Cronulla Sharks star Will Kennedy is the latest NRL player to emerge on the Super League transfer market.

Kennedy, 29, is off-contract at the end of the season and Love Rugby League has been informed that his management has pushed his name to clubs in the UK with the view of potentially coming to the competition next year.

A one-club man after staying with the Sharks since his NRL debut in 2019, Kennedy has made 143 appearances for the club, scoring 55 tries, and has been a regular for several years and has played nine of their eleven games so far this season.

Kennedy is a specialist fullback, playing his entire career in the position. That does, however, appear to limit the number of clubs who may be interested in signing him in Super League next year.

Most clubs have their fullbacks locked in on contracts moving forward. Bradford Bulls’ number one Caleb Aekins is off-contract at the end of the season, as is Toulouse’s Olly Ashall-Bott. St Helens’ Tristan Sailor is also in the final year of his deal.

But given Kennedy’s talents, there are clubs thought to be considering their options heading into next year. Should he arrive, he would become the latest big name to join Super League next year. It has already been announced that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will join Wakefield Trinity while Damian Cook is heading to Castleford Tigers in 2027.

Sources have indicated that the overseas market is proving more lively than had been anticipated, given Perth Bears are still looking to finalise their squad ahead of their introduction to the competition next season. There is a feeling that further additions are realistic for all clubs looking to recruit overseas heading into 2027.

But for now, Kennedy and Sam Verrills are two players on the market, with the Gold Coast Titans hooker another who is considering a move to Super League next season.

Cameron McInnes is another player thought to be potentially heading to Super League. Love Rugby League has revealed that York Knights are a club pursuing McInnes heading into the new campaign.